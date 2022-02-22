My band is looking for a Bassist. Mas ok kung merong background sa indie pop, twee, C86 music, kung wala naman, basta willing to listen and learn the music na irerecommend namin. Influences are The Field Mice, Brighter, The Sea Urchins, Another Sunny Day, etc.Preferred sana kung taga quezon city. If not, pwede natin pag-usapan kung saan mag-practice. May released ng EP yung band at may mga new songs ng ready for a full lenght album.Send me a message here if interested. Thanks!Here's a sample of our music: