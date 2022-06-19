 hulika
Author Topic: LF: Flying v  (Read 225 times)

Online rob

LF: Flying v
« on: June 19, 2022, 01:10:45 AM »
Epi or gibson or offer
Stay safe everyone!!

Online asherbur

Re: LF: Flying v
« Reply #1 on: July 03, 2022, 06:28:22 PM »
Hi Rob,

I have a 1995 Gibson Flying V 1967 Reissue Cherry for sale.

It comes with a new Epiphone Flying V case as it didn't have a case when I bought the guitar.

I am asking 55,000 for it.

Allan
Online rob

Re: LF: Flying v
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:55 PM »
Swap to my 1996 gibson sg special, i'll add cash?
Stay safe everyone!!

Online asherbur

Re: LF: Flying v
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:44:58 PM »
Hi Rob,

I might be interested as I have a friend who likes SG's and would potentially buy it off me.

Can you please let me have some photos and specifications.

Thanks,

Allan.

Online rob

Re: LF: Flying v
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:30:31 PM »
Stay safe everyone!!

Online rob

Re: LF: Flying v
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:36:29 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/726699258566510/
Stay safe everyone!!

Online rob

Re: LF: Flying v
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:26:35 AM »
Stay safe everyone!!
