selling or swapping my 1996 Gibson SG special
all mahogany
original hardcase included but it's already old but still usable for transport or gigging (manage your expectation)
all stock all original parts
swapping is higher than the selling price
selling for 40k fixed
not rush
check actual pics of this beauty
pref. prs, firebird, flying v, les paul, Gretsch, 7 string or offer
add sa lower unit
add sa higher value
rizal area or halfway meetups
pass sa shipping or toktok, lalamove etc.
I can deliver it myself kung gusto nyo for safety handling ng gitara, sagot nyo gas ko
pics: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/726699258566510/