Author Topic: FS/FT 1996 Gibson SG Special  (Read 48 times)

Online rob

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FS/FT 1996 Gibson SG Special
« on: July 09, 2022, 12:34:50 PM »
selling or swapping my 1996 Gibson SG special

all mahogany
original hardcase included but it's already old but still usable for transport or gigging (manage your expectation)
all stock all original parts

swapping is higher than the selling price

selling for 40k fixed
not rush
check actual pics of this beauty

pref. prs, firebird, flying v, les paul, Gretsch, 7 string or offer
add sa lower unit
add sa higher value

rizal area or halfway meetups
pass sa shipping or toktok, lalamove etc.
I can deliver it myself kung gusto nyo for safety handling ng gitara, sagot nyo gas ko

pics: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/726699258566510/
Re: FS/FT 1996 Gibson SG Special
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:25:31 AM »
Pics
