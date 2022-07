selling or swapping my 1996 Gibson SG specialall mahoganyoriginal hardcase included but it's already old but still usable for transport or gigging (manage your expectation)all stock all original partsswapping is higher than the selling priceselling for 40k fixednot rushcheck actual pics of this beautypref. prs, firebird, flying v, les paul, Gretsch, 7 string or offeradd sa lower unitadd sa higher valuerizal area or halfway meetupspass sa shipping or toktok, lalamove etc.I can deliver it myself kung gusto nyo for safety handling ng gitara, sagot nyo gas kopics: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/726699258566510/