For sale or tradeLimited Edition Epiphone Les Paul ESMade in KoreaSemi HollowNo issue other than oxidized hardwares and cracked jack plateComes with an old tkl bag (free)Selling for 35kSwapping value is higherOffer lang sa tradeTrade baits: Fender, PRS, Jackson, schecter, Gretsch, ibanez, LTD, 7 String, or offer langRizal area meet ups or halfway, usap na lang tayo09557720677fbpics: