Schecter SGR (SC-1) metallic red (with soft case + FREE strap, pick & cable) 10k
SELLING my C1-SGR by Schecter

PRICE - 10,000 php (Fixed)

With soft case + FREE red strap + cable

Home used, hobbyist lang po ako, used mostly pag nag cover ako ng songs and upload sa YT

cp - 0921-9271081  /  fb : Christian V. Nazareno

Some Specs from Internet
=========================================
Tuners - Schecter
Fretboard - Rosewood
Nect Material - maple
Inlays - Pearloid Dots w/Gothic Cross @ 13th Fret
Neck Shape - Thin "C"
Thickness - @ 1st Fret- .787" (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866" (22mm)
Frets - 24 Medium
Fretboard Radius - 14" (355mm)
Nut - Graphite
Nut Width - 1.653" (42mm)
Truss Rod - 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32" (4mm) Allen Nut

Hardware Color - Black Chrome
Top Contour - Arched Top
Dexterity - Right Handed
Construction - Bolt-on
Body Material - Basswood
Bridge - Tune-O-Matic w/ String Thru Body

Controls - Volume/Tone/3-Way Switch
Bridge Pickup - Schecter Diamond Plus
Neck Pickup - Schecter Diamond Plus

KnobsMetal Knurled w/ Set Screw
========================================












Test / Pickup @ Tondo

Pwede rin ipa-Lalamove since may soft case naman

GCASH payment

Thanks
