 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Birds of the Philippines  (Read 843 times)

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Birds of the Philippines
« on: August 18, 2022, 10:16:49 AM »
Logged

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #1 on: August 18, 2022, 02:52:37 PM »
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online robinonibor

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #2 on: August 18, 2022, 06:11:22 PM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #3 on: August 19, 2022, 11:38:04 AM »
Thank you redlight and robin


Spotted wood kingfisher (Actenoides lindsayi) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #4 on: August 20, 2022, 06:47:11 AM »
Logged

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #5 on: August 20, 2022, 01:25:40 PM »
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #6 on: August 21, 2022, 05:28:15 AM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #7 on: August 22, 2022, 03:06:18 AM »
Logged

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #8 on: August 22, 2022, 09:14:09 PM »


sana may place din kung saan nakuhaan ng pic mga yan

gaganda ng shot!
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2022, 04:13:56 AM »
Thanks red.

GPS coordinates for all the photos I've shared can be seen when you click the link to the flickr website.


Buff-banded Rail (Gallirallus philippensis) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
« Last Edit: August 23, 2022, 05:35:25 AM by dolina »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #10 on: August 24, 2022, 04:13:22 AM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #11 on: August 25, 2022, 05:12:23 AM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #12 on: August 26, 2022, 03:35:42 AM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #13 on: August 29, 2022, 01:27:50 PM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #14 on: August 30, 2022, 06:46:16 AM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #15 on: August 30, 2022, 09:08:06 PM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #16 on: September 05, 2022, 09:14:35 PM »
Logged

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #17 on: September 05, 2022, 09:36:31 PM »
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online pao2pao16

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #18 on: September 06, 2022, 08:48:24 AM »
Amazing bokeh even at f5.6 and up
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #19 on: September 06, 2022, 01:14:35 PM »
Logged

Online robinonibor

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #20 on: September 06, 2022, 01:38:21 PM »
pde request ng Myna and Crow? :D kung meron hehe
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:07:14 PM »
Quote from: robinonibor on September 06, 2022, 01:38:21 PM
pde request ng Myna and Crow? :D kung meron hehe

Here you go


Common Hill Myna (Gracula religiosa) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
Logged

Online robinonibor

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 PM »
Logged

Online dolina

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:46:19 AM »
Logged

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Birds of the Philippines
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:56:07 PM »

meron po ba nung mga migratory birds ng candaba swamp?
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 