A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
Palawan flowerpecker (Prionochilus plateni) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
Female Pied Bush Chat (Saxicola caprata) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
ang angas nito!
Indigo-banded Kingfisher (Alcedo cyanopectus) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
pde request ng Myna and Crow? kung meron hehe
Here you goCommon Hill Myna (Gracula religiosa) by Paolo Dolina, on Flickr
Bad Behavior has blocked 7263 access attempts in the last 7 days.
Page created in 0.116 seconds with 24 queries.