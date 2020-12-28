 hulika
Author Topic: Point and Shoot Cameras are Basically Dead  (Read 46 times)

Point and Shoot Cameras are Basically Dead
« on: Yesterday at 03:07:54 PM »
Almost  every major camera manufacturer has either openly discontinued its  point-and-shoot line of cameras or has not produced a new one in many  years, according to a new report. In short, smartphones have all but  totally replaced compact cameras.


The compact camera market,  colloquially known as point-and-shoot cameras, has been experiencing a  massive collapse in worldwide shipments over the last decade and a half.  Since 2008, when worldwide shipments reached 110.7 million cameras, the  market has significantly shrunk and fallen to 3.01 million units as of  2021  a 97% drop.


Nikkei reports  that in response to the markets contraction, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic,  Fujifilm, and Sony have all either dramatically scaled back productions  or outright admitted that there will be no further compact cameras.

 Although  we are shifting to higher-end models, we have strong support for  lower-end models, and will continue to develop and produce them as long  as there is demand, Canon tells Nikkei.


Canon denies that it isnt planning to make new compact cameras, but it hasnt released a new one since 2019.

 Sonys  response echoes Canons and the company says that it is not  discontinuing new product development in the compact camera space,  although Nikkei notes the company hasnt made a new Cyber-Shot camera  its compact camera line  since 2019.


Nikkei reports that Nikon has stopped developing cameras  that would fall under its Coolpix line, the companys branding for  compact point-and-shoot style cameras. Nikon tells Nikkei that  it still sells two high-magnification models and that future production  volume will be determined by the market, which as noted, isnt growing.


Panasonic, which at one point owned the top share of Japans compact camera market, tells Nikkei  that it has been reducing the volume of point-and-shoots that it has  been producing over the last several years in response to the shrinking  market. Additionally, while it plans to keep making current compact  cameras for the time being, it will focus on developing high-end  mirrorless cameras aimed at enthusiasts and professionals, including a  camera that it plans to release next year that it is developing in  conjunction with Leica.


 Nikkei claims Fujifilm has  ceased production on its compact camera line FinePix and is not  actively developing new models for it, instead focusing its efforts on  higher-end models like the X100V and above.


 Ricoh, which owns  the Pentax brand, and OM Digital arent mentioned in the story, but  Ricoh seems unfazed by the market contraction and has notably released  two point-and-shoot cameras in the last year: the WG-80 and the GR IIIx (and later along with its special edition).  Ricoh seems immune to making decisions in line with market trends, as  it has also stubbornly refused to make a mirrorless Pentax camera, going  so far as to say that the brand cannot go mirrorless.


It  has been a long, slow process, but the death of the point-and-shoot  appears all but complete at the hands of the smartphone, whose imaging  capabilities manufacturers continue to improve.
Re: Point and Shoot Cameras are Basically Dead
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:53:16 PM »
Click here for the point & shoot cameras released in the last 5 years.

Below are the number of models released per year

2022

- 0

2021

- 1

2020

- 6

2019

- 11

2018

- 18

2017

- 10
