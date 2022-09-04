Thanks for the reply bro. Currently meron akong 2006 Pearl Export. I was going for the new exports when I suddenly saw the session studio select at JB Music SM North. I can't take my eyes off it. The color was natural birch. I would like it red. Saan ka umorder ng Session Studio Select mo? How much did it costs? I asked JB Music sa SM North Edsa pwede rin order pero I have to wait about 4 months kasi isasabay sa ibang shipping nila ng products the reason is the shipping costs. Plus may dagdag na 5k to 10k kasi special order.