 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Need advice on buying a drumset.....  (Read 124 times)

Online NATSBRATS_AKO

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Need advice on buying a drumset.....
« on: September 04, 2022, 05:21:20 PM »
Hello sa mga active pa dito. I've been saving to buy a new drumset. I'm eying on a Pearl Export. And nakita ko yung Pearl Session Studio Select and nagustuhan ko talga yun. Kaya lang It costs more. Mahaba-haba pang pag iipon yun bago ako makabili ng Session Series plus hindi ako makakabili ng other stuff like cymbals and drum pedal pag yung Session Series ang kukunin ko. Guys, worth it ba in the long run yung Session Series? O Export nalang kunin ko? Salamats! :)
Logged

Offline sandythedrummer

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Need advice on buying a drumset.....
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:32 AM »
hey bro. Depende sa budget mo yan. Ako i had the new exports and super like ko sha. I ordered Session Studio Select expected to arrive Dec. Lemme know how i can help.
Logged
"I BELIEVE IN CHRIST LIKE I BELIEVE IN THE SUN. NOT BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT, BUT BY IT, I CAN SEE EVERYONE ELSE....."

Online NATSBRATS_AKO

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: Need advice on buying a drumset.....
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:44:16 PM »
Thanks for the reply bro. Currently meron akong 2006 Pearl Export. I was going for the new exports when I suddenly saw the session studio select at JB Music SM North. I can't take my eyes off it. The color was natural birch. I would like it red. Saan ka umorder ng Session Studio Select mo? How much did it costs? I asked JB Music sa SM North Edsa pwede rin order pero I have to wait about 4 months kasi isasabay sa ibang shipping nila ng products the reason is the shipping costs. Plus may dagdag na 5k to 10k kasi special order.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 