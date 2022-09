For Sale: JBL LSR305 Studio Monitors



-Comes with XLR to TRS cable and Power Cord

-Used only for audio recording and mixing

-Used but in mint condition

-RFS: Seldom used



P18,000 (NO Trade/Swap)



Specifications



-Powered Reference Monitor

-5" Low Frequency Woofer

-1" Soft-Dome Tweeter

-Dual 41W Class D Amplifiers (Total 82W)

-Linear Spatial Reference Speaker Design

-Ported Enclosure

-Frequency Range: 43Hz-24kHz

-Input Types: 1x XLR, 1x 1/4″ TRS