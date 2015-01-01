-Solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides provide rich tone and projection
-Solid mahogany back and sides provide exceptional bass and powerful punch
-Traditional Western body style provides fantastic projection
-A.R.E. process "ages" the wood molecules to match the tone of naturally aged guitars
-Atmosfeel electronics lend a natural, three-dimensional sound via a 3-way sensor setup
-Updated scalloped bracing pattern exhibits a louder, more balanced tone
-Bone nut and saddle supply a loud, clear voice
-Classic V-shaped headstock with Yamahas tuning fork logo
-Eye-catching semi-gloss finish
Tech Specs
String Type: Steel
Number of Strings: 6
Body Shape: Dreadnought
Left-/Right-handed: Right-handed
Color: Natural
Finish: Semi-Gloss
Top Wood: Sitka Spruce
Back & Sides Wood: Solid Mahogany
Body Bracing: Modified Scalloped
Neck Wood: African Mahogany
Radius: 15.75"
Fingerboard Material: Ebony
Fingerboard Inlay: Dots
Number of Frets: 20
Scale Length: 25"
Tuning Machines: Gotoh Open-gear
Bridge Material: Ebony
Nut/Saddle Material: Bone/Bone
Nut Width: 1.75"
Electronics: Atmosfeel
Strings: Elixir Nanoweb 80/20
Case Included: Hardshell Case
Manufacturer Part Number: FGX5
