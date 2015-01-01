-Solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides provide rich tone and projection

-Solid mahogany back and sides provide exceptional bass and powerful punch

-Traditional Western body style provides fantastic projection

-A.R.E. process "ages" the wood molecules to match the tone of naturally aged guitars

-Atmosfeel electronics lend a natural, three-dimensional sound via a 3-way sensor setup

-Updated scalloped bracing pattern exhibits a louder, more balanced tone

-Bone nut and saddle supply a loud, clear voice

-Classic V-shaped headstock with Yamahas tuning fork logo

-Eye-catching semi-gloss finish



Tech Specs

String Type: Steel

Number of Strings: 6

Body Shape: Dreadnought

Left-/Right-handed: Right-handed

Color: Natural

Finish: Semi-Gloss

Top Wood: Sitka Spruce

Back & Sides Wood: Solid Mahogany

Body Bracing: Modified Scalloped

Neck Wood: African Mahogany

Radius: 15.75"

Fingerboard Material: Ebony

Fingerboard Inlay: Dots

Number of Frets: 20

Scale Length: 25"

Tuning Machines: Gotoh Open-gear

Bridge Material: Ebony

Nut/Saddle Material: Bone/Bone

Nut Width: 1.75"

Electronics: Atmosfeel

Strings: Elixir Nanoweb 80/20

Case Included: Hardshell Case

Manufacturer Part Number: FGX5



