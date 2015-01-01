-Performance classical guitar with compact, streamlined body

-Solid cedar-on-sapele construction exhibits a full and dynamic response

-Comfortable 47mm nut width  perfect for electric or traditional acoustic players

-Slender C-shaped mahogany neck and easy-playing rosewood fingerboard

-Cutaway design permits easy access to the guitars upper frets

-CT-3N preamp system with tuner and 3-band EQ delivers clear and articulate sound onstage

-Eye-catching soundhole rosette

-Low-profile hollow dot fingerboard inlays



Tech Specs

String Type: Nylon

Number of Strings: 6

Body Shape: Thinline

Left-/Right-handed: Right-handed

Color: Natural

Finish: Satin

Top Wood: Solid Cedar

Back & Sides Wood: Sapele

Body Bracing: Classical

Neck Wood: Mahogany

Neck Shape: Slender C

Radius: 12"

Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

Fingerboard Inlay: Hollow Dots

Number of Frets: 21

Scale Length: 25.5"

Tuning Machines: Gotoh Gold

Bridge Material: Rosewood

Nut/Saddle Material: Bone/Bone

Nut Width: 1.85"

Electronics: CT-3N

Strings: D'Addario Pro Arte Normal Tension

Case Included: Softshell Case



PhP60k only

Images available upon request

09178993737