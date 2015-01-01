-Performance classical guitar with compact, streamlined body
-Solid cedar-on-sapele construction exhibits a full and dynamic response
-Comfortable 47mm nut width perfect for electric or traditional acoustic players
-Slender C-shaped mahogany neck and easy-playing rosewood fingerboard
-Cutaway design permits easy access to the guitars upper frets
-CT-3N preamp system with tuner and 3-band EQ delivers clear and articulate sound onstage
-Eye-catching soundhole rosette
-Low-profile hollow dot fingerboard inlays
Tech Specs
String Type: Nylon
Number of Strings: 6
Body Shape: Thinline
Left-/Right-handed: Right-handed
Color: Natural
Finish: Satin
Top Wood: Solid Cedar
Back & Sides Wood: Sapele
Body Bracing: Classical
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Neck Shape: Slender C
Radius: 12"
Fingerboard Material: Rosewood
Fingerboard Inlay: Hollow Dots
Number of Frets: 21
Scale Length: 25.5"
Tuning Machines: Gotoh Gold
Bridge Material: Rosewood
Nut/Saddle Material: Bone/Bone
Nut Width: 1.85"
Electronics: CT-3N
Strings: D'Addario Pro Arte Normal Tension
Case Included: Softshell Case
PhP60k only
Images available upon request
09178993737