Fender '65 Twin Reverb Features
-A meticulous reissue of a true American classic
-85-watt, 2-channel Vintage Reissue Series all-tube guitar combo amp
-4 x 12AX7, 2 x 12AT7 preamp tubes
-4 Groove Tube 6L6 output tubes
-85 watts into 4 ohms
-2 x 12-inch Jensen speakers
-Reverb, tremolo, 2-button footswitch, and tilt-back legs
Tech Specs:
Type: Tube
Number of Channels: 2
Total Power: 85W
Speaker Size: 2 x 12"
Preamp Tubes: 4 x 12AX7, 2 x 12AT7
Power Tubes: 4 x 6L6
Reverb: Yes
EQ: 3-band
Inputs: 2 x 1/4" (normal), 2 x 1/4" (vibrato)
Outputs: 2 x 1/4" (speaker)
Footswitch I/O: 1 x 1/4" (reverb, vibrato)
Footswitch Included: Yes, 2-button footswitch
Construction Material: Birch Plywood with Black Tolex
Power Source: Fixed AC cable
Height: 19.87"
Width: 26.5"
Depth: 10.5"
Weight: 64 lbs.
PhP60k only
