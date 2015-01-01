Fender '65 Twin Reverb Features

-A meticulous reissue of a true American classic

-85-watt, 2-channel Vintage Reissue Series all-tube guitar combo amp

-4 x 12AX7, 2 x 12AT7 preamp tubes

-4 Groove Tube 6L6 output tubes

-85 watts into 4 ohms

-2 x 12-inch Jensen speakers

-Reverb, tremolo, 2-button footswitch, and tilt-back legs



Tech Specs:

Type: Tube

Number of Channels: 2

Total Power: 85W

Speaker Size: 2 x 12"

Preamp Tubes: 4 x 12AX7, 2 x 12AT7

Power Tubes: 4 x 6L6

Reverb: Yes

EQ: 3-band

Inputs: 2 x 1/4" (normal), 2 x 1/4" (vibrato)

Outputs: 2 x 1/4" (speaker)

Footswitch I/O: 1 x 1/4" (reverb, vibrato)

Footswitch Included: Yes, 2-button footswitch

Construction Material: Birch Plywood with Black Tolex

Power Source: Fixed AC cable

Height: 19.87"

Width: 26.5"

Depth: 10.5"

Weight: 64 lbs.



