LF: Vocalist (Pop-punk / Punk rock)

LF: Vocalist (Pop-punk / Punk rock)
Hi. We're looking for a potential member for our band Happy Cornflakes. You may visit us in our FB page to see some of our original compositions/music.

For the new member, at least we are considering the following:
- Preferably near Makati/Mandaluyong/Quezon City
- Willingness to include band practice/gigs in your schedule (especially weekends)
- Listens to Pop-punk music (The Story So Far, Knuckle Puck, Neck Deep etc.)

For those interested, you may contact me at ed.22.delrosario@gmail.com or thru my FB account Edd Del Rosario.

Thank you.

