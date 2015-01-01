Hi. We're looking for a potential member for our band Happy Cornflakes. You may visit us in our FB page to see some of our original compositions/music.
For the new member, at least we are considering the following:
- Preferably near Makati/Mandaluyong/Quezon City
- Willingness to include band practice/gigs in your schedule (especially weekends)
- Listens to Pop-punk music (The Story So Far, Knuckle Puck, Neck Deep etc.)
For those interested, you may contact me at ed.22.delrosario@gmail.com
or thru my FB account Edd Del Rosario.
Thank you.