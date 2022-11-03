South Australian officials this week passed a bill that will make it illegal for people to remove condoms during sex without consent. It's set to be passed by the parliament's lower house as well.Politician Connie Bonaros introduced the bill, which was passed in state parliament this week, she said on her official Facebook page."Stealthing is a repugnant and disgusting act of betrayal, and as such  from a judicial perspective  needs to be treated by the police and our courts system in the same manner," she wrote. "I applaud the State Government  in particular the Attorney General Kyam Maher - for its/his support of such important legislation which will ensure its successful passage through State Parliament."