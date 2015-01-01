Epiphone ES-335 dot "Block"Good condition, with minor hairline scratches. Nothing affects playability and warm tone.Asking price: 31kPhotos:🇯🇵 Limited run for Ishibashi Music JapanBought from Japan (2012 model)✅Block inlays are limited for this model✅Rosewood fingerboard✅Upgraded to Sperzel Locking Tuners (I'm including the original Kluson Style tuners)✅Classic headstock (casino style)✅Gibson style Pickguard (stock)✅Recently setup by Elegee, maintenance by Elegee✅Bone nut from Elegee (upgrade)✅Original Epiphone HardcaseNegotiable! Contact me at 09178742414