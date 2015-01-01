 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSO: Epiphone Dot "block" Ebony  (Read 9 times)

Online flipbizkit

  • Netizen Level
  • **
FSO: Epiphone Dot "block" Ebony
« on: Today at 07:26:28 PM »
Epiphone ES-335 dot "Block"
Good condition, with minor hairline scratches. Nothing affects playability and warm tone.
Asking price: 31k
Photos:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/N8rm8BZeSH9TpyLE9


🇯🇵 Limited run for Ishibashi Music Japan
Bought from Japan (2012 model)
✅Block inlays are limited for this model
✅Rosewood fingerboard
✅Upgraded to Sperzel Locking Tuners (I'm including the original Kluson Style tuners)
✅Classic headstock (casino style)
✅Gibson style Pickguard (stock)
✅Recently setup by Elegee, maintenance by Elegee
✅Bone nut from Elegee (upgrade)
✅Original Epiphone Hardcase

Negotiable! Contact me at 09178742414
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:56 PM by flipbizkit »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 