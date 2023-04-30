Hi all,
Just an update for this hiring ad the potential employer has received a number of candidates CV's or Resume's thru mcjolly2021@gmail.com
.
If you like to be considered for the post please send over your application CV or Resume and you will get an email to book your place for interview. The company is seeking for about 5-10
audio editors /annotators / engineers and interviews are going on today.
Do this asap if you would like to be considered for the post. An update for you as well @GL2009 toptunes.gcd.com Thanks brother.
NS10 Reborn