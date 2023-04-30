 hulika
LF: 5x Audio Editor / Engineer Needed

LF: 5x Audio Editor / Engineer Needed
April 30, 2023, 06:11:13 PM
Looking for Audio Editors or Engineers pls. get in touch and email your CV or Resume to mcjolly2021@gmail.com.

Please include the following:

Years of experience
Softwares used or Platform
Voice or Music editing
Expected Salary PT or FT post

I hope this is in the right place. Thanks admin.
Re: LF: Audio Editor / Engineer Needed
Reply #1 on: May 01, 2023, 12:29:28 PM
 I am a music producer..and I do all the mixing and mastering....software I use is Studio One Professional .FL Studio...Samplitude 4 and Ozone 9..

  I have 10 years of experience in audio editing...probably I could be of help to you...you may contact me at ( toptunes.gcd@gmail.com )
Re: LF: 5x Audio Editor / Engineer Needed
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:23:12 PM
Nice one pls email even short CV or Resume to mcjolly2021@gmail.com
with the following:

Years of experience 10
Softwares used or Platform studio one
Voice or Music editing audio editing
Expected Salary PT or FT post. ?

Re: LF: 5x Audio Editor / Engineer Needed
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:18 PM
Hi all,

Just an update for this hiring ad the potential employer has received a number of candidates CV's or Resume's thru mcjolly2021@gmail.com.

If you like to be considered for the post please send over your application CV or Resume and you will get an email to book your place for interview. The company is seeking for about 5-10
audio editors /annotators / engineers and interviews are going on today.

Do this asap if you would like to be considered for the post. An update for you as well @GL2009 toptunes.gcd.com Thanks brother.

