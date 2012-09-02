 hulika
Digitech Whammy 4 Power Supply

Offline deadstars

Digitech Whammy 4 Power Supply
« on: September 12, 2023, 08:03:25 AM »
hello,

anyone here knows where i can buy a replacement power supply for a digitech whammy 4 pedal locally? haven't had any luck trying to find a 9v AC 1300mah power supply

apologies if i'm in the wrong thread
Offline joel_marcelo

Re: Digitech Whammy 4 Power Supply
« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2023, 11:32:34 PM »
The Godlyke Power All has more than enough juice to power that up. Ok lang sobra sa MA kesa kulang. Not sure kung may mahahanap ka na exact 1300 ma.
Offline ryechua

Re: Digitech Whammy 4 Power Supply
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2023, 01:32:33 AM »
maybe better if you buy online

Whammy needs AC not DC

doh!!!
