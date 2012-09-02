Are you on Twitter? Hell yeah, since 2007! We are @PhilMusic (http://twitter.com/philmusic) Follow Us!
hello,anyone here knows where i can buy a replacement power supply for a digitech whammy 4 pedal locally? haven't had any luck trying to find a 9v AC 1300mah power supply apologies if i'm in the wrong thread
The Godlyke Power All has more than enough juice to power that up. Ok lang sobra sa MA kesa kulang. Not sure kung may mahahanap ka na exact 1300 ma.
