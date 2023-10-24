 hulika
Author Topic: FREE Tablatures (classic rock) FREE vintage 80s Guitar & Keyboard magazines  (Read 125 times)

FREE Tablatures (classic rock) FREE vintage 80s Guitar & Keyboard magazines
« on: October 24, 2023, 08:28:20 PM »
Sino sa inyo ang mahilig mangolekta ng Guitar Tablatures?
I'M GIVING AWAY MY COLLECTION of Classic Rock Guitar Tabs FOR FREE!!! 😁 Dapat lang ay pi-pickup-in nyo dito sa bahay ko sa Tondo. I will choose 3 nice people who are interested, bahala na kayong maghati-hati dito 😆
BTW, I also have vintage (80s) Guitar magazines to give away 🙂
Van Halen
Complete - First Album
Pretty Woman
Spanish Fly
Panama
Mean Street
Get Up
Jump

Led Zeppelin
Stairway to Heaven
Black Dog
Rock and Roll
Rain Song
Bron Yr Aur
Friends

Eric Clapton
Change the World
Hideaway
Tears in Heaven
Sunshine of Your Love

Pink Floyd
Complete - Dark Side of the Moon Album

Extreme
More Than Words
Pornograffitti
Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee
He Man Woman Hater

Eagles
New Kid in Town
Hotel California
Life in the Fast Lane

Boston
More Than a Feeling
Long Time

Kansas
Carry On Wayward Son
Point of Know Return

Queen
We Will Rock You
Bohemian Rhapsody

Foreigner
Hot Blooded

Styx
Blue Collar Man

Heart
Barracuda
Crazy on You

Jeff Beck
'Cause We've Ended as Lovers
You Know What I Mean
Big Block

Dire Straits
Sultans of Swing
Money for Nothing

Allman Brothers Band
Jessica
Little Martha

Kiss
Detroit Rock City
Love Gun
She

Guns N' Roses
Sweet Child O' Mine

White Lion
You're All I Need

Bon Jovi
Bed of Roses

Steely Dan
My Old School

Eric Johnson
Cliffs of Dover

Aerosmith
Walk This Way

Steve Stevens
Top Gun Theme

Larry Carlton
Room 335

Rush
Tom Sawyer

Chicago
25 or 6 to 4

Edgar Winter Group
Frankenstein

Ted Nugent
Cat Scratch Fever

Lynyrd Skynyrd
Freebird

ACDC
Back in Black

Deep Purple
Lazy

The Police
Every Breath You Take

Jimi Hendrix
The Star Spangled Banner

David Lee Roth
Tobacco Road

Prince
Purple Rain

Stryper
Soldiers Under Command

Crossroads Guitar Duel
Eugene's Trick Bag

Chuck Berry
Johnny B. Goode

The Doors
Light My Fire
Know the rules before you break them.
