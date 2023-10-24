Sino sa inyo ang mahilig mangolekta ng Guitar Tablatures?
I'M GIVING AWAY MY COLLECTION of Classic Rock Guitar Tabs FOR FREE!!! 😁 Dapat lang ay pi-pickup-in nyo dito sa bahay ko sa Tondo. I will choose 3 nice people who are interested, bahala na kayong maghati-hati dito 😆
BTW, I also have vintage (80s) Guitar magazines to give away 🙂
Van Halen
Complete - First Album
Pretty Woman
Spanish Fly
Panama
Mean Street
Get Up
Jump
Led Zeppelin
Stairway to Heaven
Black Dog
Rock and Roll
Rain Song
Bron Yr Aur
Friends
Eric Clapton
Change the World
Hideaway
Tears in Heaven
Sunshine of Your Love
Pink Floyd
Complete - Dark Side of the Moon Album
Extreme
More Than Words
Pornograffitti
Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee
He Man Woman Hater
Eagles
New Kid in Town
Hotel California
Life in the Fast Lane
Boston
More Than a Feeling
Long Time
Kansas
Carry On Wayward Son
Point of Know Return
Queen
We Will Rock You
Bohemian Rhapsody
Foreigner
Hot Blooded
Styx
Blue Collar Man
Heart
Barracuda
Crazy on You
Jeff Beck
'Cause We've Ended as Lovers
You Know What I Mean
Big Block
Dire Straits
Sultans of Swing
Money for Nothing
Allman Brothers Band
Jessica
Little Martha
Kiss
Detroit Rock City
Love Gun
She
Guns N' Roses
Sweet Child O' Mine
White Lion
You're All I Need
Bon Jovi
Bed of Roses
Steely Dan
My Old School
Eric Johnson
Cliffs of Dover
Aerosmith
Walk This Way
Steve Stevens
Top Gun Theme
Larry Carlton
Room 335
Rush
Tom Sawyer
Chicago
25 or 6 to 4
Edgar Winter Group
Frankenstein
Ted Nugent
Cat Scratch Fever
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Freebird
ACDC
Back in Black
Deep Purple
Lazy
The Police
Every Breath You Take
Jimi Hendrix
The Star Spangled Banner
David Lee Roth
Tobacco Road
Prince
Purple Rain
Stryper
Soldiers Under Command
Crossroads Guitar Duel
Eugene's Trick Bag
Chuck Berry
Johnny B. Goode
The Doors
Light My Fire