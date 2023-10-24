Sino sa inyo ang mahilig mangolekta ng Guitar Tablatures?

I'M GIVING AWAY MY COLLECTION of Classic Rock Guitar Tabs FOR FREE!!! 😁 Dapat lang ay pi-pickup-in nyo dito sa bahay ko sa Tondo. I will choose 3 nice people who are interested, bahala na kayong maghati-hati dito 😆

BTW, I also have vintage (80s) Guitar magazines to give away 🙂

Van Halen

Complete - First Album

Pretty Woman

Spanish Fly

Panama

Mean Street

Get Up

Jump



Led Zeppelin

Stairway to Heaven

Black Dog

Rock and Roll

Rain Song

Bron Yr Aur

Friends



Eric Clapton

Change the World

Hideaway

Tears in Heaven

Sunshine of Your Love



Pink Floyd

Complete - Dark Side of the Moon Album



Extreme

More Than Words

Pornograffitti

Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee

He Man Woman Hater



Eagles

New Kid in Town

Hotel California

Life in the Fast Lane



Boston

More Than a Feeling

Long Time



Kansas

Carry On Wayward Son

Point of Know Return



Queen

We Will Rock You

Bohemian Rhapsody



Foreigner

Hot Blooded



Styx

Blue Collar Man



Heart

Barracuda

Crazy on You



Jeff Beck

'Cause We've Ended as Lovers

You Know What I Mean

Big Block



Dire Straits

Sultans of Swing

Money for Nothing



Allman Brothers Band

Jessica

Little Martha



Kiss

Detroit Rock City

Love Gun

She



Guns N' Roses

Sweet Child O' Mine



White Lion

You're All I Need



Bon Jovi

Bed of Roses



Steely Dan

My Old School



Eric Johnson

Cliffs of Dover



Aerosmith

Walk This Way



Steve Stevens

Top Gun Theme



Larry Carlton

Room 335



Rush

Tom Sawyer



Chicago

25 or 6 to 4



Edgar Winter Group

Frankenstein



Ted Nugent

Cat Scratch Fever



Lynyrd Skynyrd

Freebird



ACDC

Back in Black



Deep Purple

Lazy



The Police

Every Breath You Take



Jimi Hendrix

The Star Spangled Banner



David Lee Roth

Tobacco Road



Prince

Purple Rain



Stryper

Soldiers Under Command



Crossroads Guitar Duel

Eugene's Trick Bag



Chuck Berry

Johnny B. Goode



The Doors

Light My Fire

