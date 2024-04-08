Hi everyone.



I hope active pa itong forum online at may nakakabasa pa din ng mga pinopost dito.



I am in dire need of a drummer for this band I have formed. Yun na lang kasi ang kulang para mag proceed na kami with our rehearsal and execute these plans we have for the band. Prefer ko sana yung nakatira malapit sa Ortigas Ave Ext. sa Rosario, Pasig or maybe along Cainta Floodway or Taytay, Rizal. Pero if you are residing far from these locations, and if willing ka naman mag travel to join our rehearsals eh you are more than welcome to join.



For chemistry checking purposes eh we have lined up these 7 songs for covers:



Bitiw by Spongecola

Kisapmata by Rivermaya

Kailan by Bamboo

Numb by Linkin Park

Fight The Night by One OK Rock

Stars by Switchfoot

We Are One Tonight also by Switchfoot



Short term plans ng grupo is to release an EP since yung vocalist namin (who used to be the frontman of an indie band named Cysium) has his own songs and yun na ang magiging focus once nag click yung chemistry nating lahat. Long term goal is makilala itong grupo sa OPM scene at makarelease pa ng maraming album.



Since I do not check the Philmusic Forums that often, send me a text message via 09171803244 or a private message in Messenger. I go by the name Dah Dee Dah.



Hoping to hear from you.