san pwde bumili ng parts online to build a pedal?



I'm interesting in building a RAT or a Woolly mammoth clone.



RADIOSHACK

MAPLIN

MOUSER

DIGIKEY

SPUDMUSIC, EPEKTOS, GUITAR PUSHER, DRAGON-SWITCH, EPICTONE, Etc

Internatioinal ▼Local ▼1 Thessalonians 5:11Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.God bless