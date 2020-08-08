 hulika
DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!

plugzzzz

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8825 on: August 08, 2020, 07:33:22 PM
Patrick starfish reverb
hiskoolstudes

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8826 on: August 20, 2020, 11:54:29 PM
san pwde bumili ng parts online to build a pedal?

I'm interesting in building a RAT or a Woolly mammoth clone.
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8827 on: August 31, 2020, 10:24:41 AM
Quote from: hiskoolstudes on August 20, 2020, 11:54:29 PM
san pwde bumili ng parts online to build a pedal?

I'm interesting in building a RAT or a Woolly mammoth clone.

Internatioinal ▼

RADIOSHACK
MAPLIN
MOUSER
DIGIKEY

Local ▼

SPUDMUSIC, EPEKTOS, GUITAR PUSHER,  DRAGON-SWITCH, EPICTONE, Etc



kawayan_strat

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8828 on: September 02, 2020, 07:57:35 PM
Matagal din ako hindi nakapag-post dito.

My latest build.... Kramtone Bushido V4



Sound test

https://www.facebook.com/KRAMTONE/poAsts/10221874688350878
hiskoolstudes

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8829 on: September 07, 2020, 06:36:10 PM
lolwat

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8830 on: November 20, 2020, 11:04:54 PM
Never thought I'd ever get this far DIY'ing. My first tube amplifier build, put together using schematics from AX84.com for the power section, and a classic Blackface Twin Reverb channel 1 for the preamp. Still doing some minor tweaks here and there, but it's 100% running, and sounds really good cranked.



titser_marco

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8831 on: November 23, 2020, 09:08:54 AM
Ganda! Where'd you buy the chassis and all other parts?
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8832 on: November 23, 2020, 03:24:37 PM
Quote from: titser_marco on November 23, 2020, 09:08:54 AM
Ganda! Where'd you buy the chassis and all other parts?

marco it's always worth a try and ask mang raul.. alam ko may bending machine siya which he uses with his tube amp/pedal enclosures before..



emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8833 on: November 23, 2020, 03:27:34 PM
Quote from: lolwat on November 20, 2020, 11:04:54 PM
Never thought I'd ever get this far DIY'ing. My first tube amplifier build, put together using schematics from AX84.com for the power section, and a classic Blackface Twin Reverb channel 1 for the preamp. Still doing some minor tweaks here and there, but it's 100% running, and sounds really good cranked.





ang galing bro!


lolwat

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8834 on: November 23, 2020, 04:06:25 PM
Thank you sirs!

Got the power transformer (Hammond 370FX) and chassis (Hammond 1441-32BK3) from Mouser.

The output transformer (Toei OPT-20S), rectifier diodes (UF4007) 1/4" jacks (Switchcraft), potentiometers (Tocos Cosmos RV24YN20S series), high-voltage switches (NKK M series), knobs, tube sockets, IEC connector, pilot light holder, and bias test points are from Akihabara in Tokyo, Japan.

The Standoffs are from RS Online, measuring 75mm x M5 threads for mounting the entire thing onto a head or combo shell, and 20mm x M4 for holding the Lazada-sourced eyelet board onto the chassis.

I had to special-order the 120pF and 250pF Silver Mica signal capacitors because I couldn't seem to find anything that's rated for at least 400V locally. These were ordered from element14.

All the remaining resistors, capacitors, switches, potentiometer, fuse holder, wires, screws, washers, nuts, bolts, and ring terminals were sourced locally (Ohms, Deeco, Alexan, etc.). Note the Orange Drop 716P capacitors rated for 400V, gotten from epektos if I'm not mistaken.

I'm still thinking of finding the correct incandescent lamp type for the pilot light, but right now I'm pretty satisfied with two diodes in parallel plus two current limiting resistors, with minimal flickering.
titser_marco

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8835 on: November 23, 2020, 07:29:45 PM
Quote from: emil_murillo on November 23, 2020, 03:24:37 PM
marco it's always worth a try and ask mang raul.. alam ko may bending machine siya which he uses with his tube amp/pedal enclosures before..



Talked to him dati, sabi niya pinapagawa lang din nya chassis dati hehe. Kaya ang projects ko parati is from broken tube amps hehe.
emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8836 on: November 27, 2020, 07:21:32 AM
Quote from: lolwat on November 23, 2020, 04:06:25 PM
Thank you sirs!

Got the power transformer (Hammond 370FX) and chassis (Hammond 1441-32BK3) from Mouser.

The output transformer (Toei OPT-20S), rectifier diodes (UF4007) 1/4" jacks (Switchcraft), potentiometers (Tocos Cosmos RV24YN20S series), high-voltage switches (NKK M series), knobs, tube sockets, IEC connector, pilot light holder, and bias test points are from Akihabara in Tokyo, Japan.

The Standoffs are from RS Online, measuring 75mm x M5 threads for mounting the entire thing onto a head or combo shell, and 20mm x M4 for holding the Lazada-sourced eyelet board onto the chassis.

I had to special-order the 120pF and 250pF Silver Mica signal capacitors because I couldn't seem to find anything that's rated for at least 400V locally. These were ordered from element14.

All the remaining resistors, capacitors, switches, potentiometer, fuse holder, wires, screws, washers, nuts, bolts, and ring terminals were sourced locally (Ohms, Deeco, Alexan, etc.). Note the Orange Drop 716P capacitors rated for 400V, gotten from epektos if I'm not mistaken.

I'm still thinking of finding the correct incandescent lamp type for the pilot light, but right now I'm pretty satisfied with two diodes in parallel plus two current limiting resistors, with minimal flickering.


very helpful thanks for the info bro!


emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8837 on: November 27, 2020, 07:41:03 AM
Quote from: titser_marco on November 23, 2020, 07:29:45 PM
Talked to him dati, sabi niya pinapagawa lang din nya chassis dati hehe. Kaya ang projects ko parati is from broken tube amps hehe.

nice.. puwede ka refer ni mang raul sa pinagpapagawaan niya.. alam ko kasi inilapit ko yun utility box design ni ian navarroza kay mang raul before.. itinawag ko sa kanya yun personally he acknowledges the work naman pero he doesn't clear any issue about having any press machine as i didn't mentioned it naman during our conversation.. he gets the job done naman pero mukhang puwede ngang nag middle man lang si mang raul or it could be something else.. anyways si jobet nagsabi sakin about sa bending machine or machine press ni mang raul..

try mo din marco sa mga latero, maybe you can talk them out about the specs na gusto mo.. or to some custom sheet metal fabricators.. doon sa dating apartment may kapit bahay kaming gumagawa ng "locker cabinets" sa kanila ako nag patulong tungkol sa powder coating services na alam nila dati..

but i will try my best to look online pa din bro.. it was good to hear from you again marco!



emil_murillo

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8838 on: November 27, 2020, 03:01:09 PM
ito marco.. pagpasensiyahan mo na it's the closest possible i could get right now.. take off the flange and the rack handle na lang ▼

[click the image] ▼▼▼



ito naman other option ▼

[click the image] ▼▼▼




lolwat

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8839 on: March 09, 2021, 10:59:25 PM
Good evening all, this is an update to my post on my first DIY tube amplifier. After a few more months of work, it now has its own head shell and proper-looking faceplates. Now all it needs is a nice front cover panel (I'm thinking clear acrylic) and a tolexing job (still figuring out how to do it).



samuelfianza

Re: DIY boutique amps, pedals, mod kits, proto-type circuits, etc - Post them here!
Reply #8840 on: Today at 04:20:04 AM
Hello everyone!

After about a decade of reading online and building pedals in my head, I finally took the courage to build my actual first pedal, which obviously did not work as expected, and I need your inputs.

It is a preamp box based on the Sunn Model-T. This preamp has two channels (normal and bright), both capable of clean to high gain tones.

Because of the pricey shipping for very cheap items, I decided to just buy parts locally, build it on a perfboard following a schematic from guitarpcb.com.

And the result of my build: the normal channel has no sound. The bright channel does produce a sound that has a very slight distortion, but the gain has no effect on its intensity. The master volume and EQ surprisingly works.

Here are some of my guesses on why my build doesn't work:
1) Faulty or fake J201 transistors. This has been my problem even before deciding to try building. J201 is very hard to find so I proceeded to use the SMD version instead, as suggested by many. It is also my first time soldering SMDs so I might have caused damage in the process.

2) Faulty or wrong value bias trimpots. The build instructions said that the target bias voltage is 4.5v but the lowest I could get was around 6-7 volts. So I assumed I could be using faulty trimpots. Upon inspection I also noticed that shop I got it from gave me 10k trimpots instead of 20k as indicated by the schematic.

3) Wrong value capacitors. Again, the shop gave me different values for some caps: 470uF instead of 220uF (C3 & C7 on the schematic).

3) Bad soldering job. I think I did a pretty good job soldering but I wish this was the only reason.

Any suggestions are welcome!


