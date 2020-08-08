Hello everyone!After about a decade of reading online and building pedals in my head, I finally took the courage to build my actual first pedal, which obviously did not work as expected, and I need your inputs.It is a preamp box based on the Sunn Model-T. This preamp has two channels (normal and bright), both capable of clean to high gain tones.Because of the pricey shipping for very cheap items, I decided to just buy parts locally, build it on a perfboard following a schematic from guitarpcb.com.And the result of my build: the normal channel has no sound. The bright channel does produce a sound that has a very slight distortion, but the gain has no effect on its intensity. The master volume and EQ surprisingly works.Here are some of my guesses on why my build doesn't work:1) Faulty or fake J201 transistors. This has been my problem even before deciding to try building. J201 is very hard to find so I proceeded to use the SMD version instead, as suggested by many. It is also my first time soldering SMDs so I might have caused damage in the process.2) Faulty or wrong value bias trimpots. The build instructions said that the target bias voltage is 4.5v but the lowest I could get was around 6-7 volts. So I assumed I could be using faulty trimpots. Upon inspection I also noticed that shop I got it from gave me 10k trimpots instead of 20k as indicated by the schematic.3) Wrong value capacitors. Again, the shop gave me different values for some caps: 470uF instead of 220uF (C3 & C7 on the schematic).3) Bad soldering job. I think I did a pretty good job soldering but I wish this was the only reason.Any suggestions are welcome![EDIT]Problem solved! Turned out it was the gain pot having a wrong value.