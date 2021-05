Hello everyone!



After about a decade of reading online and building pedals in my head, I finally took the courage to build my actual first pedal, which obviously did not work as expected, and I need your inputs.



It is a preamp box based on the Sunn Model-T. This preamp has two channels (normal and bright), both capable of clean to high gain tones.



Because of the pricey shipping for very cheap items, I decided to just buy parts locally, build it on a perfboard following a schematic from guitarpcb.com.



And the result of my build: the normal channel has no sound. The bright channel does produce a sound that has a very slight distortion, but the gain has no effect on its intensity. The master volume and EQ surprisingly works.



Here are some of my guesses on why my build doesn't work:

1) Faulty or fake J201 transistors. This has been my problem even before deciding to try building. J201 is very hard to find so I proceeded to use the SMD version instead, as suggested by many. It is also my first time soldering SMDs so I might have caused damage in the process.



2) Faulty or wrong value bias trimpots. The build instructions said that the target bias voltage is 4.5v but the lowest I could get was around 6-7 volts. So I assumed I could be using faulty trimpots. Upon inspection I also noticed that shop I got it from gave me 10k trimpots instead of 20k as indicated by the schematic.



3) Wrong value capacitors. Again, the shop gave me different values for some caps: 470uF instead of 220uF (C3 & C7 on the schematic).



3) Bad soldering job. I think I did a pretty good job soldering but I wish this was the only reason.



[EDIT]

Problem solved! Turned out it was the gain pot having a wrong value.



"Problem solved!"

