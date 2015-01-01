Hi sir, the only thing I had to outsource was the front and rear face plates due to the need for straight holes for the EQ sliders, and square hole for the IEC receptacle. Everything else my dad and I built from scratch, with me taking care of the electronics, and my dad handling the woodwork. This is basically our version of Brian May's Red Special if you will



The clear panel is two layers of 3mm acrylic, and this was also implemented on my first amp build when we made a head shell for it. It's really cool as you see all the glowing things inside especially in the dark.



of course we can help decrease unemployment rate with outsorcing most especially with fellow filipinos



their work or product will also contribute to GNP/GDP



outsourcing may contribute to higher cost because Cost Of Good Sold of the outsourced products or items have Mark-Ups and it will be incurred carrying down to your Cost Of Good Sold or Cost Price most particularly on your Raw Materials .. meaning your Raw Materials was given to you by the outsourcee in a Selling Price status.. meaning may patong ito siyempre dapat kumita din ang outsourcee.. hindi niya ibibigay ito sayo ng Cost Price lang..



NOTE ► Element of Selling Price → Cost Of Good Sold (or Cost Price) + Mark-Up Price..

NOTE ► Cost Of Good Sold (or Cost Price) → Raw Materials + Overhead + Labor..

NOTE ► GNP is Gross National Product while GDP is Gross Domestic Product → growth in GDP or GNP is an essential to the growth of "ECONOMY" .. a possible Deflation Rate ..





though without outsourcing (work in process) you got the upper hand to a lower Cost Of Good Sold.. meaning your Selling Price is much competitive than imported products.. needless yo say growth to our GNP or GDP will also get the upper hand much more to our "ECONOMY"

nice! yan ang sinasabi ko.. hindi din naman masama mag outsorce kasi nakakatulong din yan sa ibang pinoy builders.. any builds from them will be added tong bansa natin.. ako nga dati outsorced din ang transformer but my design kasi wala naman talaga mabibiling galvanically isolated multiple secondary coil transformer sa mga electronic supply.. kaso hindi na sila gumagawa since mid 2019.. so i had to make it by myself.. atleast masusunod ang design ko ng walang hindrance.. and my personal design downsized a bit din.. dati yung 9-ISO with the outsourced transformer nasa 2" x 4" x 6" (Height x Depth x Width) na yun kahit wala pang 1.0A isa sa mga slots niya.. now i can do 9-ISO with atleast 2 x 0.5A and dalawa na switchable 9V-18V.. and the price cuts atleast P1K compare to before.. with size downsized to 2" x 3.5" x 4" (Height x Depth x Width)..i really really wish and pray to God dumami ang pinoy builders para sa ekonomiya ng bansa natin.. kung ang mga business tycoon na filipino-chinese ang simula lang sa paglalako ng taho at matabang na suka noong panahon ng mga kastila.. i am still optimistic we can do this..1 Thessalonians 5:11Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.God bless Ü