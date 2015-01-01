i really really wish and pray to God dumami ang pinoy builders para sa ekonomiya ng bansa natin.. kung ang mga business tycoon na filipino-chinese ang simula lang sa paglalako ng taho at matabang na suka noong panahon ng mga kastila.. i am still optimistic we can do this.. "a single spark starts another.. and another"



At the right time, I, the LORD, will make it happen.

Isiah 60:22The smallest family will become a thousand people, and the tiniest group will become a mighty nation.1 Thessalonians 5:11Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.God bless Ü