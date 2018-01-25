Hi,
I'm currently experiencing problems with my audio interface right now,
Laptop: Asus ROG GL702VMK
Audio Interface: Tascam US-366
it came with a free trial Cubase 6,
I was able to install the software of the Tascam with it's recent firmware (tingin ko ito yung DAW nya? not sure)
then Cubase, pero when I try to record from Cubase, kahit naririnig ko yung guitar thru my headphones na nkasaksak sa Tascam,
even if I tried recording like 5 seconds to test if there's any sound coming out recording with Cubase, wala, so I dunno if san ako mali?
it's my first doing this tho'
super appreciated ko yung tulong and assistance po ninyo ^_^