



hi sir jellybean, my audio device is set to Tascam, and when I do direct recording like the default recorder of the computer,

pero when I try recording with Cubase 6, I can't hear anything, i'm not sure tho' if tama yung gnagawa ko or bka may iba pang dapat gawin?



Im not familiar with how to check the audio device in Cubase because I use Reaper but in Reaper you have to manually assign the audio device for Reaper to recognize the interface. I have to do this even if I already set my audio device for record and playback on the laptop as the interface. I ran into the same issue when I was starting. Also just make sure the track is armed although in reaper clicking record when no track is armed will result in an error message.Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk