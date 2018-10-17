 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.  (Read 298631 times)

Online emil_murillo

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2850 on: October 17, 2018, 12:15:01 PM »
modified russian big muff → lesser bandwidth but clearer notes (low level analysis lang)

Logged

Online emil_murillo

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2851 on: April 20, 2021, 03:35:26 PM »

Facebook Pedalmax Page Video



Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
« Last Edit: April 20, 2021, 03:41:01 PM by emil_murillo »
Logged

Online satch

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2852 on: May 18, 2021, 09:00:47 PM »
Grabe tindi sir!!!

Quote from: juwanfidle09 on April 24, 2016, 01:06:19 AM
Salamat sir! :)

Pahabol lang na video! Sana'y magustuhan niyo :)

Logged
Rock Guitarist wannabe
Fractal Audio FM3 unboxing: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipScoYG7bqyzWSUO4DxfjA/

Online satch

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2853 on: May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM »
Grabe sipag sir! 11years na ung thread mo hehehe...

Eto po saken, jam session this year.

got a few short playthroughs din dito sa fb page

https://www.facebook.com/aoura2017/

Quote from: emil_murillo on April 20, 2021, 03:35:26 PM


Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
Logged
Rock Guitarist wannabe
Fractal Audio FM3 unboxing: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipScoYG7bqyzWSUO4DxfjA/

Online UselessFingers17

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 AM »

peyborit urbandub track :)
Logged

Online emil_murillo

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 10:40:08 AM »
Quote from: satch on May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM
Grabe sipag sir! 11years na ung thread mo hehehe...


the perks of having many friends with friends of their friends having the same passion →


Quote from: satch on May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM

Eto po saken, jam session this year.

got a few short playthroughs din dito sa fb page

https://www.facebook.com/aoura2017/


nice jam btw sir!



Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
Logged

Online emil_murillo

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 10:44:29 AM »
Quote from: UselessFingers17 on Yesterday at 10:37:06 AM

peyborit urbandub track :)


good stuffs sir!



Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 