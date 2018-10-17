Grabe sipag sir! 11years na ung thread mo hehehe...





Eto po saken, jam session this year.



got a few short playthroughs din dito sa fb page



https://www.facebook.com/aoura2017/



the perks of having many friends with friends of their friends having the same passion →nice jam btw sir!Psalm 95:1Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.God bless Ü