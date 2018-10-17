 hulika
Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.

emil_murillo

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
October 17, 2018, 12:15:01 PM
modified russian big muff → lesser bandwidth but clearer notes (low level analysis lang)

emil_murillo

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
April 20, 2021, 03:35:26 PM

Facebook Pedalmax Page Video



Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
satch

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
May 18, 2021, 09:00:47 PM
Grabe tindi sir!!!

Quote from: juwanfidle09 on April 24, 2016, 01:06:19 AM
Salamat sir! :)

Pahabol lang na video! Sana'y magustuhan niyo :)

Fractal Audio FM3 unboxing: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipScoYG7bqyzWSUO4DxfjA/

satch

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM
Grabe sipag sir! 11years na ung thread mo hehehe...

Eto po saken, jam session this year.

got a few short playthroughs din dito sa fb page

https://www.facebook.com/aoura2017/

Quote from: emil_murillo on April 20, 2021, 03:35:26 PM


Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
Fractal Audio FM3 unboxing: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipScoYG7bqyzWSUO4DxfjA/

UselessFingers17

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
May 19, 2021, 10:37:06 AM

peyborit urbandub track :)
emil_murillo

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
Yesterday at 10:40:08 AM
Quote from: satch on May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM
Grabe sipag sir! 11years na ung thread mo hehehe...


the perks of having many friends with friends of their friends having the same passion →


Quote from: satch on May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM

Eto po saken, jam session this year.

got a few short playthroughs din dito sa fb page

https://www.facebook.com/aoura2017/


nice jam btw sir!



Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
emil_murillo

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
Yesterday at 10:44:29 AM
Quote from: UselessFingers17 on May 19, 2021, 10:37:06 AM

peyborit urbandub track :)


good stuffs sir!



Psalm 95:1
Come, let us sing for joy to the LORD; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.



God bless Ü
emil_murillo

Re: Your Own WEBCAM/VIDEOCAM shots guitar piece.
Today at 11:49:04 AM
Quote from: satch on May 18, 2021, 09:10:58 PM
Grabe sipag sir! 11years na ung thread mo hehehe...


many many thanks to you people going 14 years na ang thread this july so keep the God given talent growing as it should be..



2 Timothy 1:6

For this reason I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands.
1 Timothy 4:14

Do not neglect your gift, which was given you through prophecy when the body of elders laid their hands on you.
Romans 11:29
For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.



God bless Ü
