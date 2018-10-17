Hope Facebook videos work here!



probably not a good idea.. fb always do site maintenance from now and then and with past experiences they also change file destinations and the old link will not probably work anymore.. pictures and videos a like.. that's what i did before with my previous posts on pedalmax thread.. tried modfying most the affected posts before but with all outstanding orders hanging next with you.. everything just too much of a complication.. photobucket had their share of issue too.. dropshots begun deleting your file like it was all temporary.. fileden and filefactory doin the photobucket thing..kaya sometimes mas ok pa i-host mo from you own website.. then again free accounts have lower bandwidths so i guess premium accounts are probably a thing now.. thank goodness youtube still offers free hosting so we can enjoy sharing passions here..btw nice jp cover bro.. 👍😉