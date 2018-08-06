Those in green are still with me:

Natural-finish classical - First ever guitar I could call my own. Learned a lot of tunog-kalye songs on this. And classical pieces of course.



Yamaha CG-101 classical - Recital guitar.



Fernando Jazz Bass - Bought after the FR-55 below when I realized I wanted to learn to play some of that funky music.



Strat copy -> Fernandes FR-55 -> RJ Jazzmaster -> Fernando Strat -> Stagg LP

The Strat copy was a grad gift from my parents and was my very first electric. Learned glam metal and funk rock on it, and even won a battle of the bands with it.

Sold it and bought the FR-55 to try and better fulfill my shredder aspirations.

Traded that to the RJ Jazzmaster just so I could say I've tried an offset-waist guitar.

Traded that to the Fernando Strat after craving some of that bluuuesy Strat tone.

Traded that to the Stagg LP so I could feel how an LP was different from a Strat/superstrat.

Sold that when I realized I wasn't really much of an LP guy.



RG570 -> MIJ Squier Strat

Bought the RG570 after the FR-55 when I realized I needed a double-locking trem for those wild divebombs.

Traded that to the MIJ Squier Strat when I needed one for a hard rock band.

Sold that after getting the MIM Std Strat below.



RJ 7-string -> GRG270

Bought the RJ 7-string so I could say I've tried a 7-string.

Traded that to the GRG270 when I realized I didn't really have much use for a 7-string.

Traded that to a non-guitar item.



RG670 - Bought this after getting tired of upgrading the RG570 above piecemeal.



MIM Std Strat - Bought this after realizing I was really a Strat guy at heart.



14 guitars! Didn't realize I'd gone through so many until now.



Updating my post to remind my future self why I should keep GAS under control :)) The RG and Strat above have been sold, while a few of the below are still with me. Roughly arranged by brand and chronological order:'04 Am Std Strat yellow'93 Dlx Strat+ natural'98 Am Std Strat black"Clapton" Strat black'06 Std Strat blue satin - Incredible color, and with a DiMarzio in the bridge to boot. Don't use it much anymore as I need a 22nd fret for some solos. Am tempted to sell, in fact.'96 Am Std Strat black on blackGreco Strat sunburstPro Tone Strat blackPro Tone Strat greenBrian Moore i9.7 quilt rosewoodBrian Moore i9.7 flame mapleGibson Flying V - Thought this was my dream guitar, but when I finally got one, it was meh. Currently with a friend.Charvel Model 1C - Currently my main. For the longest time I couldn't bond with its look and feel and in fact almost sold it once, but I kept coming back to it because of its:- Fast neck due to the compound radius. Just needed some trimming down of the shoulders (thanks micsis!).- Pretty good Strat tones while also being able to do metal- Stable floating vintage trem despite the pointy headstockCharvel SL - Yep, basically a Jackson Soloist with Charvel branding. For all-rock/all-metal nights 'cause of the EMGs, but am thinking of dropping in a JB/Jazz set for versatility. Fastest Charvel neck I ever tried, and my hand, which is used to vintage/Floyd trems, finds the tall TOM bridge refreshing. And shark fins! \m/Charvel 650XL wornCharvel 650XL mintCharvel SDK110Jackson SLJackson DK2M - Black shark fins on maple! <3 But the locking trem makes it hard to switch to the different tunings I use. Tempted to sell for that reason.LTD MirageSterling 5-string bass