 hulika

Poll

ilan?

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?  (Read 128611 times)

Offline nokiamicth

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #600 on: August 06, 2018, 03:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Sardonyx on August 05, 2018, 07:16:48 PM
^di mo idol si paul gilbert noh? hehe  :-D

oo sir idol yun.. baka may pgm ka for sale? :) still looking pa few pgm models
Logged

Offline carefulwiththataxeeugene

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #601 on: August 10, 2018, 02:11:06 PM »
1. Raonic Gibson Les Paul Ebony (first e. guitar; gone, probably turned into firewood)
2. Rockstar Les Paul Blue (still at home collecting dust)
3. Fernando Super Strat Black (gone)
4. Ibanez SA 260FM Gold Amber (gone)
5. Ibanez Gio RG270 Blue (gone)
6. Ibanez RG 7420 Black (gone)
7. Ibanez RG 370 Black (gone)
8. Ibanez RG 420 Red (gone)
9. Ibanez SRG Prestige 2520 Black (gone)
10. Ibanez RG 1527 Black (gone)
11. 2006 Ernie Ball Musicman JP6 Mystic Dream (still with me mainly for home use)
12. 2012 Sterling by Musicman JP50 Pearl Red Burst (gone)
13. 1986 Axstar by Ibanez AX60 White (gone)
14. 1980(ish) Fernandes Tele (?) Black (gone)
15. 1996 Ibanez RX Stripped of paint (in pieces as a project guitar)
16. 1990 Ibanez RG 550 Desert Yellow (still with me)
17. 1986 Ibanez RG 440 White (still with me)
18. 1985 Ibanez Roadstar 525 Red (main guitar)
19. 2012 Ibanez RG920QM Premium Red Desert Quilt(main guitar)
20. DND Acoustic Guitar Black (my one and only acoustic guitar)
Logged
the world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams...

Offline gandydancer123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #602 on: February 18, 2019, 10:48:21 AM »
2-2019 UPDATE

SOLD

    Epiphone Tom Delonge+Case+Strap+Cable
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Squier '51
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Fire (China OEM) Guitar+Gigbag
    Fender Active Deluxe Jazz bass (MIM)+Spector Case
    Fender Standard Stratocaster (MIM)
    Cort OEM Electric Guitar with Gigbag and goodies
    Cort G-254 Guitar+Acoustic Rockbag+Cable
    Warwick Rockbass Streamer PU-1 + Rockbag
    Ibanez Gio Soundgear Gsr200 Bass +E-Wave Amp
    Squier Bullet Strat +Orange Crush 12L+Rockbag Package
    Squier P-bass Special + bag
    Cort GB75 Bass +Bag + Amp+Stand+Cable+Strap+4 Strings
    Aosen Acoustic+ Styrocase
    Warwick Corvette Germany+Strap Tuner+Gigbag+Stand+ Cable
    Squier Jazzmaster
    Epiphone ES339
    Epiphone Les Paul Standard EBONY
    Generic Telecaster (Gave away)
    Squier P bass
    Eart Jazzbass
    Ibanez/Schecter OEM Neckthrough
    TOKAI Les Paul
    Fender Telecaster Satin
    YAMAHA C80 Classical Guitar
    Fender Jaguar Special HH


    KEPT/KEEPING!

    Back home:

    Retired:

    Fernando Bass+ Rock Bass Gigbag
    Fender Stratocaster (MIK)+  RJ Gigbag
    Genesis Series Guitar + MACROM Gigbag
    Craftsman Acoustic Guitar+ Sad Sack

    In Service:

    Fender American Standard Stratocaster+Gigbag
    Gibson Lespaul Special Faded+ABS Hardcase+Bigsby
    Gibson Les Paul Standard 2008+Hardcase

    With me:

    Yamaha fgx730sc + O-port + GATOR SEMI HARD CASE
    Spector Rebop 5DLX-FM +Generic GF Soft case
    Gibson Les Paul Double Cut P90s TV Yellow (NOW FITTED WITH BIGSBY AND DIY   RED TORT PICKGUARD)! +Gator Semi Hard Case
   
    Ibanez GSR200 Bass
    N Shredder Guitar
   



 Had a few na pinamigay ko, iba nasira, may naalala ako nabali ko pa yung neck kasi naapakan ko pagkatayo ko sa sofa... di ko na siguro include mga yun..siguro mga 4-5 pa yun...




TOTAL 39

UPDATE! wow lapit na mag 40! parang gusto ko benta talaga yung jaguar HH then bili ng cool partscaster na reliced...ala nash..


Sold the jaguar HH, sold my 2 mono vertigos (guitar & Bass) (ALL IN ONE WEEKEND) .. trying to sell 2 more for total gear KOn-Mari
Logged
*RC MUSIC EMPORIUM *
PEDALS & ACCESSORIES FOR SALE
PM: http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=283433.0      FB: https://www.facebook.com/RcMusicEmporium

Offline gandydancer123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #603 on: March 11, 2019, 11:22:35 AM »
3-2019 UPDATE

SOLD

    Epiphone Tom Delonge+Case+Strap+Cable
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Squier '51
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Fire (China OEM) Guitar+Gigbag
    Fender Active Deluxe Jazz bass (MIM)+Spector Case
    Fender Standard Stratocaster (MIM)
    Cort OEM Electric Guitar with Gigbag and goodies
    Cort G-254 Guitar+Acoustic Rockbag+Cable
    Warwick Rockbass Streamer PU-1 + Rockbag
    Ibanez Gio Soundgear Gsr200 Bass +E-Wave Amp
    Squier Bullet Strat +Orange Crush 12L+Rockbag Package
    Squier P-bass Special + bag
    Cort GB75 Bass +Bag + Amp+Stand+Cable+Strap+4 Strings
    Aosen Acoustic+ Styrocase
    Warwick Corvette Germany+Strap Tuner+Gigbag+Stand+ Cable
    Squier Jazzmaster
    Epiphone ES339
    Epiphone Les Paul Standard EBONY
    Generic Telecaster (Gave away)
    Squier P bass
    Eart Jazzbass
    Ibanez/Schecter OEM Neckthrough
    TOKAI Les Paul
    Fender Telecaster Satin
    YAMAHA C80 Classical Guitar
    Fender Jaguar Special HH
    Ibanez GSR200 Bass


    KEPT/KEEPING!

    Back home:

    Retired:

    Fernando Bass+ Rock Bass Gigbag
    Fender Stratocaster (MIK)+  RJ Gigbag
    Genesis Series Guitar + MACROM Gigbag
    Craftsman Acoustic Guitar+ Sad Sack

    In Service:

    Fender American Standard Stratocaster+Gigbag
    Gibson Lespaul Special Faded+ABS Hardcase+Bigsby
    Gibson Les Paul Standard 2008+Hardcase

    With me:

    Yamaha fgx730sc + O-port + GATOR SEMI HARD CASE
    Spector Rebop 5DLX-FM +Generic GF Soft case
    Gibson Les Paul Double Cut P90s TV Yellow (NOW FITTED WITH BIGSBY AND DIY   RED TORT PICKGUARD)! +Gator Semi Hard Case
   

    N Shredder Guitar
   



 Had a few na pinamigay ko, iba nasira, may naalala ako nabali ko pa yung neck kasi naapakan ko pagkatayo ko sa sofa... di ko na siguro include mga yun..siguro mga 4-5 pa yun...




TOTAL 39

UPDATE! wow lapit na mag 40! parang gusto ko benta talaga yung jaguar HH then bili ng cool partscaster na reliced...ala nash..


Sold the jaguar HH, sold my 2 mono vertigos (guitar & Bass) (ALL IN ONE WEEKEND) .. trying to sell 2 more for total gear KOn-Mari

Sold the Ibanez beater bass.. one more guitar and its all good
Logged
*RC MUSIC EMPORIUM *
PEDALS & ACCESSORIES FOR SALE
PM: http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=283433.0      FB: https://www.facebook.com/RcMusicEmporium

Offline happy

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #604 on: April 12, 2019, 07:41:12 AM »
Quote from: randymarsh on September 29, 2017, 05:19:14 PM
I seldom sell stuff so here it goes ...  :-D

Current:

Gibson LP Standard 60s
Gibson LP Standard 2011
Gibson Custom Shop LP Axcess
Gibson Custom Shop LP 57 RI
Gibson Custom Shop LP 58 RI
Gibson Custom Shop LP 59 RI
PRS Custom 24
Washburn Nuno N8
Washburn Nuno N7
Washburn Nuno N6
Washburn Nuno N5
Washburn Nuno N4 Silver Sparkle
Washburn Nuno N4 (Version 2.0)
Washburn Nuno N4 ESA
Washburn Nuno N4 Vintage
Washburn Nuno N2
Washburn Custom Shop MG122 (Honduran Mahogany)
Ibanez J Custom RG Black Onyx
Ibanez J Custom RG Violin Burst
Ibanez Universe UV777
Ibanez Jem7v (Ebony, Lo Pro)
Ibanez Jem7v (Rosewood, Edge Pro)
Ibanez Prestige RG2550 Galaxy Black
Ibanez Prestige RG2450 Galaxy White (Maple neck)
Ibanez RG450 (Japan, Edge Pro, Swirled Jem body)
Fender Richie Kotzen Stratocaster
Fender Richie Kotzen Telecaster
Fender American Standard Strat
Fender American Deluxe Tele
Fender Yngwie Malmsteen (Olympic White, Japan, Maple neck)
Fender Yngwie Malmsteen (Olympic White, Japan, Rosewood neck)
Fender Yngwie Malmsteen (Surf Blue, USA, small headstock)
Fender Yngwie Malmsteen (Olympic White, USA, DiMarzio)
Fender Yngwie Malmsteen (Olympic White, USA, Seymour Duncan YJM)
Fender Yngwie Malmsteen (Apple Candy Red, USA)
EBMM EVH (Purple)
EBMM Axis (USA, Trans gold)
EBMM Axis (USA, Natural)
EBMM Axis (USA, Trans red)
EBMM JP6 Mystic Dream w/ Piezo
EBMM JPXI Family Reserve
EBMM JPXII Family Reserve (Seven String)
EBMM JP13
Warmoth Strat (OFR, Mahogany body)
Warmoth Tele (Ash, Roasted Maple neck, Callaham hardware)
Yamaha Acoustic
Ibanez Bass
Ibanez Classical
Squire Mini Strat - daughter's practice guitar

Sold (or donated):

ESP Kirk Hammett KH2
Ibanez JS1200
Ibanez Prestige RG7 Black
Ibanez Prestige RG7 Blue
Ibanez RG8
Ibanez RG7620
Ibanez RG370
Ibanez S470
Ibanez S370
Yamaha RGX821
Craftsman Strat
Washburn N1
EBMM SUB1
Fender Strat 57 (Japan, Burst)
etc ...

napalunok na lang ako.... :drool:
Logged

Offline Ralph_Petrucci

  • Namamasko po!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #605 on: April 12, 2019, 10:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on December 20, 2017, 10:10:33 AM
Electric Guitars:

*Fender Stratocaster Copy
*Brandless SG Copy
%Lazer/Rockstar Fat Strat
%Fernando Jackson Copy
*2002 Fender MIM Stratocaster
*Greg Bennett Avion-3 Les Paul Style
STAGG S250 Stratocaster
*2004 Fender MIJ Standard Stratocaster
Epiphone Riviera P93 w/ Bigsby
2009 Fender MIA Deluxe Stratocaster

Acoustic Guitars:
*Fernando Classical Guitar
*Zeny Bandilla Turtle Back Guitar
*RJ Ovation Copy
*Squier Dreadnought
YAMAHA F310 Dreadnought
*Takamine EG340C Dreadnought Electro-Acoustic
Phoebus PG80c OM Electro-Acoustic

items marked with a "*" are sold or given to a friend.
items marked with a % were stolen by a guy names Bong Ramos, studio attendant of Boxed-In Studios, Pacita.


Sold 2. KonMari is da Shiz hahahha
Logged
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline cayle

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #606 on: April 13, 2019, 01:09:45 AM »
I only had 1 guitar when this thread was created. The GAS journey was good.  :eek:

Current:
Fernandes Telecaster
Tokai LS115F
PRS SE Bernie Marsden
Ibanez RG3521
Fernandes ST-65-JL Jake Lee
'89 Greco Les Paul
Ibanez J Custom RG8570Z

Sold:
Ibanez RG321MH
Squier Standard Telecaster
'83 Ibanez AS80
Fender TL-145RK Richie Kotzen
Fender CIJ 52ri
Fender CIJ 62ri
Edwards TE62CTM
Tokai LS92
Fernandes TEJ70
Harana GC Custom Acoustic
Alvarez AP70
Logged

Offline gandydancer123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #607 on: April 25, 2019, 04:55:06 PM »
Quote from: gandydancer123 on March 11, 2019, 11:22:35 AM
3-2019 UPDATE

SOLD

    Epiphone Tom Delonge+Case+Strap+Cable
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Squier '51
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Fire (China OEM) Guitar+Gigbag
    Fender Active Deluxe Jazz bass (MIM)+Spector Case
    Fender Standard Stratocaster (MIM)
    Cort OEM Electric Guitar with Gigbag and goodies
    Cort G-254 Guitar+Acoustic Rockbag+Cable
    Warwick Rockbass Streamer PU-1 + Rockbag
    Ibanez Gio Soundgear Gsr200 Bass +E-Wave Amp
    Squier Bullet Strat +Orange Crush 12L+Rockbag Package
    Squier P-bass Special + bag
    Cort GB75 Bass +Bag + Amp+Stand+Cable+Strap+4 Strings
    Aosen Acoustic+ Styrocase
    Warwick Corvette Germany+Strap Tuner+Gigbag+Stand+ Cable
    Squier Jazzmaster
    Epiphone ES339
    Epiphone Les Paul Standard EBONY
    Generic Telecaster (Gave away)
    Squier P bass
    Eart Jazzbass
    Ibanez/Schecter OEM Neckthrough
    TOKAI Les Paul
    Fender Telecaster Satin
    YAMAHA C80 Classical Guitar
    Fender Jaguar Special HH
    Ibanez GSR200 Bass
    N Shredder Guitar


    KEPT/KEEPING!

    Back home:

    Retired:

    Fernando Bass+ Rock Bass Gigbag
    Fender Stratocaster (MIK)+  RJ Gigbag
    Genesis Series Guitar + MACROM Gigbag
    Craftsman Acoustic Guitar+ Sad Sack

    In Service:

    Fender American Standard Stratocaster+Gigbag
    Gibson Lespaul Special Faded+ABS Hardcase+Bigsby
    Gibson Les Paul Standard 2008+Hardcase

    With me:

    Yamaha fgx730sc + O-port + GATOR SEMI HARD CASE
    Spector Rebop 5DLX-FM +Generic GF Soft case
    Gibson Les Paul Double Cut P90s TV Yellow (NOW FITTED WITH BIGSBY AND DIY   RED TORT PICKGUARD)! +Gator Semi Hard Case
   

   
   



 Had a few na pinamigay ko, iba nasira, may naalala ako nabali ko pa yung neck kasi naapakan ko pagkatayo ko sa sofa... di ko na siguro include mga yun..siguro mga 4-5 pa yun...




TOTAL 39

UPDATE! wow lapit na mag 40! parang gusto ko benta talaga yung jaguar HH then bili ng cool partscaster na reliced...ala nash..


Sold the jaguar HH, sold my 2 mono vertigos (guitar & Bass) (ALL IN ONE WEEKEND) .. trying to sell 2 more for total gear KOn-Mari

Sold the Ibanez beater bass.. one more guitar and its all good

ok na ako at moment..keep it simple and lean..
Logged
*RC MUSIC EMPORIUM *
PEDALS & ACCESSORIES FOR SALE
PM: http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=283433.0      FB: https://www.facebook.com/RcMusicEmporium

Offline gandydancer123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #608 on: December 03, 2019, 04:01:12 PM »
12-2019 UPDATE

SOLD

    Epiphone Tom Delonge+Case+Strap+Cable
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Squier '51
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Fire (China OEM) Guitar+Gigbag
    Fender Active Deluxe Jazz bass (MIM)+Spector Case
    Fender Standard Stratocaster (MIM)
    Cort OEM Electric Guitar with Gigbag and goodies
    Cort G-254 Guitar+Acoustic Rockbag+Cable
    Warwick Rockbass Streamer PU-1 + Rockbag
    Ibanez Gio Soundgear Gsr200 Bass +E-Wave Amp
    Squier Bullet Strat +Orange Crush 12L+Rockbag Package
    Squier P-bass Special + bag
    Cort GB75 Bass +Bag + Amp+Stand+Cable+Strap+4 Strings
    Aosen Acoustic+ Styrocase
    Warwick Corvette Germany+Strap Tuner+Gigbag+Stand+ Cable
    Squier Jazzmaster
    Epiphone ES339
    Epiphone Les Paul Standard EBONY
    Generic Telecaster (Gave away)
    Squier P bass
    Eart Jazzbass
    Ibanez/Schecter OEM Neckthrough
    TOKAI Les Paul
    Fender Telecaster Satin
    YAMAHA C80 Classical Guitar
    Fender Jaguar Special HH
    Ibanez GSR200 Bass
    N Shredder Guitar
    Generic Kiddie Sized Strat


    KEPT/KEEPING!

    Back home:

    Retired:

    Fernando Bass+ Rock Bass Gigbag
    Fender Stratocaster (MIK)+  RJ Gigbag
    Genesis Series Guitar + MACROM Gigbag
    Craftsman Acoustic Guitar+ Sad Sack

    In Service:

    Fender American Standard Stratocaster+Gigbag
    Gibson Lespaul Special Faded+ABS Hardcase+Bigsby
    Gibson Les Paul Standard 2008+Hardcase

    With me:

    Yamaha fgx730sc + O-port + GATOR SEMI HARD CASE
    Spector Rebop 5DLX-FM +Generic GF Soft case
    Gibson Les Paul Double Cut P90s TV Yellow (NOW FITTED WITH BIGSBY AND DIY   RED TORT PICKGUARD)! +Gator Semi Hard Case
    Guitalele (Super fun instrument)
   

   
   



 Had a few na pinamigay ko, iba nasira, may naalala ako nabali ko pa yung neck kasi naapakan ko pagkatayo ko sa sofa... di ko na siguro include mga yun..siguro mga 4-5 pa yun...




TOTAL 41

Got a kiddie sized sunburst strat but sold it...then got a nice fun Guitalele...
Logged
*RC MUSIC EMPORIUM *
PEDALS & ACCESSORIES FOR SALE
PM: http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=283433.0      FB: https://www.facebook.com/RcMusicEmporium

Offline gandydancer123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #609 on: December 17, 2019, 05:20:11 PM »
Quote from: gandydancer123 on December 03, 2019, 04:01:12 PM
12-2019 UPDATE

SOLD

    Epiphone Tom Delonge+Case+Strap+Cable
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Squier '51
    Fender Jaguar Special H-H
    Fire (China OEM) Guitar+Gigbag
    Fender Active Deluxe Jazz bass (MIM)+Spector Case
    Fender Standard Stratocaster (MIM)
    Cort OEM Electric Guitar with Gigbag and goodies
    Cort G-254 Guitar+Acoustic Rockbag+Cable
    Warwick Rockbass Streamer PU-1 + Rockbag
    Ibanez Gio Soundgear Gsr200 Bass +E-Wave Amp
    Squier Bullet Strat +Orange Crush 12L+Rockbag Package
    Squier P-bass Special + bag
    Cort GB75 Bass +Bag + Amp+Stand+Cable+Strap+4 Strings
    Aosen Acoustic+ Styrocase
    Warwick Corvette Germany+Strap Tuner+Gigbag+Stand+ Cable
    Squier Jazzmaster
    Epiphone ES339
    Epiphone Les Paul Standard EBONY
    Generic Telecaster (Gave away)
    Squier P bass
    Eart Jazzbass
    Ibanez/Schecter OEM Neckthrough
    TOKAI Les Paul
    Fender Telecaster Satin
    YAMAHA C80 Classical Guitar
    Fender Jaguar Special HH
    Ibanez GSR200 Bass
    N Shredder Guitar
    Generic Kiddie Sized Strat


    KEPT/KEEPING!

    Back home:

    Retired:

    Fernando Bass+ Rock Bass Gigbag
    Fender Stratocaster (MIK)+  RJ Gigbag
    Genesis Series Guitar + MACROM Gigbag
    Craftsman Acoustic Guitar+ Sad Sack

    In Service:

    Fender American Standard Stratocaster+Gigbag
    Gibson Lespaul Special Faded+ABS Hardcase+Bigsby
    Gibson Les Paul Standard 2008+Hardcase

    With me:

    Yamaha fgx730sc + O-port + GATOR SEMI HARD CASE
    Spector Rebop 5DLX-FM +Generic GF Soft case
    Gibson Les Paul Double Cut P90s TV Yellow (NOW FITTED WITH BIGSBY AND DIY   RED TORT PICKGUARD)! +Gator Semi Hard Case
    Guitalele (Super fun instrument)
    NBD '52 Telecaster
   

   
   



 Had a few na pinamigay ko, iba nasira, may naalala ako nabali ko pa yung neck kasi naapakan ko pagkatayo ko sa sofa... di ko na siguro include mga yun..siguro mga 4-5 pa yun...




TOTAL 42

Got a kiddie sized sunburst strat but sold it...then got a nice fun Guitalele...

May  bago... NBD Telecaster '52.

42 guitars na
Logged
*RC MUSIC EMPORIUM *
PEDALS & ACCESSORIES FOR SALE
PM: http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=283433.0      FB: https://www.facebook.com/RcMusicEmporium

Offline wilay

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #610 on: May 02, 2020, 01:12:14 PM »
Quote from: wilay on August 22, 2012, 12:09:23 PM
Those in green are still with me:
Natural-finish classical - First ever guitar I could call my own. Learned a lot of tunog-kalye songs on this. And classical pieces of course.

Yamaha CG-101 classical - Recital guitar.

Fernando Jazz Bass - Bought after the FR-55 below when I realized I wanted to learn to play some of that funky music.

Strat copy -> Fernandes FR-55 -> RJ Jazzmaster -> Fernando Strat -> Stagg LP
The Strat copy was a grad gift from my parents and was my very first electric. Learned glam metal and funk rock on it, and even won a battle of the bands with it.
Sold it and bought the FR-55 to try and better fulfill my shredder aspirations.
Traded that to the RJ Jazzmaster just so I could say I've tried an offset-waist guitar.
Traded that to the Fernando Strat after craving some of that bluuuesy Strat tone.
Traded that to the Stagg LP so I could feel how an LP was different from a Strat/superstrat.
Sold that when I realized I wasn't really much of an LP guy.

RG570 -> MIJ Squier Strat
Bought the RG570 after the FR-55 when I realized I needed a double-locking trem for those wild divebombs.
Traded that to the MIJ Squier Strat when I needed one for a hard rock band.
Sold that after getting the MIM Std Strat below.

RJ 7-string -> GRG270
Bought the RJ 7-string so I could say I've tried a 7-string.
Traded that to the GRG270 when I realized I didn't really have much use for a 7-string.
Traded that to a non-guitar item.

RG670 - Bought this after getting tired of upgrading the RG570 above piecemeal.

MIM Std Strat - Bought this after realizing I was really a Strat guy at heart.

14 guitars! Didn't realize I'd gone through so many until now.

Updating my post to remind my future self why I should keep GAS under control :)) The RG and Strat above have been sold, while a few of the below are still with me. Roughly arranged by brand and in chronological order:

'04 Am Std Strat yellow - Bought for 2-point bridge and 22 frets, sold due to neck profile and vintage tone
'93 Dlx Strat+ natural - Bought for Lace Sensors, sold due to neck profile and relicing (natural though)
'98 Am Std Strat black - Bought for Callaham bridge, sold due to boring color
"Clapton" Strat black - Bought for midboost, sold due to vintage frets
'06 Std Strat blue satin - Incredible color, and with a DiMarzio in the bridge to boot. Don't use it much anymore as I need a 22nd fret for some solos. Am tempted to sell, in fact. Currently with a cousin.
'96 Am Std Strat black on black - Bought for DiMarzio rails, sold due to relicing
Showmaster QMT (or QBT?) HH - Bought for set neck and 24 frets, sold due to non-Strat tone and not-me color

Greco Strat sunburst - Bought to try, sold as not worth upgrading
Pro Tone Strat black - Bought to try, sold due to not-me color
Pro Tone Strat green - Bought to try, sold due to vintage tone

Brian Moore i9.7 quilt rosewood
Brian Moore i9.7 flame maple

Gibson Flying V - Thought this was my dream guitar, but when I finally got one, it was meh. Currently with a friend.

Charvel Model 1C - For the longest time I couldn't bond with its look and feel and in fact almost sold it once, but I kept coming back to it because of its:
- Fast neck due to the compound radius. Just needed some trimming down of the shoulders (thanks micsis!).
- Pretty good Strat tones while also being able to do metal
- Stable floating vintage trem despite the pointy headstock
Charvel SL1E - Yep, basically a Jackson Soloist with Charvel branding. For all-rock/all-metal nights 'cause of the EMGs, but am thinking of dropping in a Custom/Jazz set for versatility. Fastest Charvel neck I ever tried, and my hand, which is used to vintage/Floyd trems, finds the tall TOM bridge refreshing. And shark fins! \m/
Charvel 650XL worn - Bought for HSS config and 24 frets, sold due to neck profile
Charvel 650XL mint - Same
Charvel SDK110 - Same (but sold due to relicing)
Charvel So Cal - Bought for maple fretboard and body color. Fire-breathing tone and shredtastic neck profile! Put it through its paces - may have finally found my GAS killer.

Jackson DKA-M - Bought for maple fretboard and 24 frets, sold for non-Strat tone
Jackson SLAT - Same
Jackson DK2M - Same
Jackson SL2Q - Same (but ebony fretboard)
Jackson DK2S - Bought for HSS config and 24 frets. Had the Sustainiac taken out and replaced by a Lil 59, TBX, and series/parallel/split switches. Put it through its paces and it wasn't very convincing - may sell.

LTD M-53 - Bought for HSS config, maple fretboard, and cool headstock, sold due to build quality
LTD Mirage - Same (but rosewood fretboard)

Steinberger Spirit Gu Deluxe - Bought to try headless, sold due to neck profile

Sterling 5-string bass
« Last Edit: October 22, 2022, 11:58:40 AM by wilay »
Logged
Rig: Charvel 1C/SL1E > Mark V 25 > EVM12L > \m/
References: norielpogi, funkista, markv, deltaslim, micsis, freedomtom, bluz_boi, ayam_ayam, ajct35, larry.galang, tedi, Arie Hipolito, oist, xelalien, rockarolla, caloi, xky, moncseb. Too many to fit in sig

Offline ryechua

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #611 on: April 06, 2022, 02:28:45 AM »
in order that i got them..

1. "Gibson" acoustic from Raon
2. Genesis Series electric guitar
3. Ibanez RG680
4. Yamaha F310
5. Fender CIJ ST57
6. Yamaha CPX700NT
7. Fender MIJ TL52
8. Gibson Les Paul Classic
9. Yamaha RBX374
10. SX Strat (for my daughter)
11. SX Strat (practice/backup guitar at church)
12. C.F. Martin GPCX2AE
13. Ibanez GSR190
14. Smash by Swing superstrat (pulot sa recycling bin)
15. Schecter Omen 7
16. LTD M-400
17. Fender PB62-65 (MIJ)
Logged
doh!!!

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #612 on: July 25, 2022, 09:42:15 PM »
mga dumaan:

Lumanog acoustic
GTX acoustic
RJ Strat
Fernando Strat
Ibanez GRG 270
RJ Sentinel
Epiphone SG
Epiphone Les Paul Black Beauty
Jcraft Tele
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline rowley75

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #613 on: September 28, 2022, 08:41:44 PM »
Been awhile. Update update din haha.

Quote from: rowley75 on December 06, 2016, 02:42:08 PM
EXs :

Lumanog Acoustic (broken)
Another Lumanog Acoustic (Also broken)
Raon BC Rich Copy (Given Away)
RJ Strat (Given Away)
Ibanez Gio GRG370dx (Sold part by part)
Ibanez RG550 (Sold)
Ibanez RG770 (Sold)
Ibanez JEM555 (Sold)
Ibanez RG1550 (Sold)
Ibanez S5470 (Sold)
Ibanez S5470f (Sold)
Ibanez S470 MIJ (Sold)
Ibanez Egen18 (Reluctantly Sold)
Ibanez J.custom S8570nts (Reluctantly Sold)
Ibanez JEM77fp2 (Reluctantly Sold)
Gibson Historic R0 (Sold)
Gibson Faded Flying V (Sold)
Gibson SG Standard (Sold)
Gibson '87 Les Paul Custom (Sold)
Fender Roadworn Telecaster (Sold - i miss this.)
Fender American Standard Strat (Sold)
Fender American Standard Tele (Sold immediately. I like those brass bridges more.)
PRS SC58 (Reluctantly Sold because of that SC549 release)
Mayones Regius (sold to a friend)
Legator N7 400 (sold)
Gibson '13 R8 (stupidly sold haha)
Gibson Historic '57 Les Paul Custom (stupidly sold again)
Ibanez RGR08LTD (sold)
Fender '90 American Standard Strat (sold)
Fender Custom Shop Telecaster(sold)
Gibson ES339(sold)

Keepers(At least for now) :


Legator N400 - with Lace Sensor Finger Burners
Legator Ninja Proto - with BKP Nailbombs
Fender American '16 Professional Jaguar
Mayones Custom Duvell
Guerilla Shinobi
Gibson SG Yamano
Yamaha SLG200S

and so.... 29+9:idea: if i forgot something, i will edit. LOL!
« Last Edit: September 28, 2022, 08:45:00 PM by rowley75 »
Logged
Live by honor, Kill by stealth.

Offline DiMarzSiao

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: sa buong buhay mo na ka ilang guitara ka na?
« Reply #614 on: Today at 04:36:54 AM »
super-duper late UPDATE!

Quote from: DiMarzSiao on January 16, 2012, 12:17:08 AM
1. FAKE Gibson SG na nabili ko sa JB dati sa halagang 2,500 [hiniram, di na bumalik]
2. Washburn WR154 na graduation gift [mahabang istorya, in short, wala na din sya]
3. Fernando MJG100CE acoustic guitar na bday gift ni honey [of cousre, nasa'kin pa din]
4. Fernando ARE041 superstrat (sample unit), [ still with me]
5. Hamer SFX2 [sold it]
6. Fernando AST330 strat [pinasa ko na sa kapatid ko]
7. Fernando AST330 strat [sold it]
8. PRS SE-EG [sold it]
9. Hamer Standard XT named "Dora" [still with me]

guitars #3 and #4 "inihabilin ko muna sa tropa kong guitar tech"
guitar #9 [sold it] - sa tropa din para in-case na maisipan kong i-buy-back ay pwedeng mapag-usapan.

moving forward...

10. Fender Tiki Femme Fatale Acoustic guitar. - bought this used at Guitar Center nung nag migrate ako sa states.
11. Epiphone Les Paul Special I
12. Washburn N1
13. Ibanez RG220B (bought used on ebay)
14. Hamer Slammer Series (found it at a Goodwill thrift store)
15. Rogue RA100D acoustic guitar (Goodwill find)
16. Yamaha C-45M classical guitar (also a Goodwill find)
17. 1980's Ibanez Iceman IC50 (my luckiest Goodwill find)
18. Hondo All-Star H-703 strat-copy (yet another Goodwill find)
19. Squier mini-Stratocaster (yes, also from Goodwill)
20. Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass (Yep! Goodwill find. lol)
21.
22.
23.


Logged

← ʍɐʎıɥ
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 