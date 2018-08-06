Those in green are still with me:

Natural-finish classical - First ever guitar I could call my own. Learned a lot of tunog-kalye songs on this. And classical pieces of course.



Yamaha CG-101 classical - Recital guitar.



Fernando Jazz Bass - Bought after the FR-55 below when I realized I wanted to learn to play some of that funky music.



Strat copy -> Fernandes FR-55 -> RJ Jazzmaster -> Fernando Strat -> Stagg LP

The Strat copy was a grad gift from my parents and was my very first electric. Learned glam metal and funk rock on it, and even won a battle of the bands with it.

Sold it and bought the FR-55 to try and better fulfill my shredder aspirations.

Traded that to the RJ Jazzmaster just so I could say I've tried an offset-waist guitar.

Traded that to the Fernando Strat after craving some of that bluuuesy Strat tone.

Traded that to the Stagg LP so I could feel how an LP was different from a Strat/superstrat.

Sold that when I realized I wasn't really much of an LP guy.



RG570 -> MIJ Squier Strat

Bought the RG570 after the FR-55 when I realized I needed a double-locking trem for those wild divebombs.

Traded that to the MIJ Squier Strat when I needed one for a hard rock band.

Sold that after getting the MIM Std Strat below.



RJ 7-string -> GRG270

Bought the RJ 7-string so I could say I've tried a 7-string.

Traded that to the GRG270 when I realized I didn't really have much use for a 7-string.

Traded that to a non-guitar item.



RG670 - Bought this after getting tired of upgrading the RG570 above piecemeal.



MIM Std Strat - Bought this after realizing I was really a Strat guy at heart.



14 guitars! Didn't realize I'd gone through so many until now.



'06 Std Strat blue satin

Gibson Flying V

Charvel Model 1C

Charvel SL1E

Charvel So Cal

Ibanez SV5470F

Sterling 5-string bass

Updating my post to remind my future self why I should keep GAS under control :)) The RG and Strat above have been sold, while a few of the below are still with me. Roughly arranged by brand and in chronological order:'04 Am Std Strat yellow - Bought for 2-point bridge and 22 frets, sold due to neck profile and vintage tone'93 Dlx Strat+ natural - Bought for Lace Sensors, sold due to neck profile and relicing (natural though)'98 Am Std Strat black - Bought for Callaham bridge, sold due to boring color"Clapton" Strat black - Bought for midboost, sold due to vintage frets- Incredible color, and with a DiMarzio in the bridge to boot. Don't use it much anymore as I need a 22nd fret for some solos. Am tempted to sell, in fact. Currently with a cousin.'96 Am Std Strat black on black - Bought for DiMarzio rails, sold due to relicingShowmaster QMT (or QBT?) HH - Bought for set neck and 24 frets, sold due to non-Strat tone and not-me colorGreco Strat sunburst - Bought to try, sold as not worth upgradingPro Tone Strat black - Bought to try, sold due to not-me colorPro Tone Strat green - Bought to try, sold due to vintage toneBrian Moore i9.7 quilt rosewoodBrian Moore i9.7 flame maple- Thought this was my dream guitar, but when I finally got one, it was meh. Currently with a friend.- For the longest time I couldn't bond with its look and feel and in fact almost sold it once, but I kept coming back to it because of its:- Fast neck due to the compound radius. Just needed some trimming down of the shoulders (thanks micsis!).- Pretty good Strat tones while also being able to do metal- Stable floating vintage trem despite the pointy headstock- Yep, basically a Jackson Soloist with Charvel branding. For all-rock/all-metal nights 'cause of the EMGs, but am thinking of dropping in a Custom/Jazz set for versatility. Fastest Charvel neck I ever tried, and my hand, which is used to vintage/Floyd trems, finds the tall TOM bridge refreshing. And shark fins! \m/Charvel 650XL worn - Bought for HSS config and 24 frets, sold due to neck profileCharvel 650XL mint - SameCharvel SDK110 - Same (but sold due to relicing)- Bought for maple fretboard and body color. Fire-breathing tone and shredtastic neck profile! Put it through its paces - may have finally found my GAS killer.Jackson DKA-M - Bought for maple fretboard and 24 frets, sold for non-Strat toneJackson SLAT - SameJackson DK2M - SameJackson SL2Q - Same (but ebony fretboard)Jackson DK2S - Bought for HSS config and 24 frets, sold due to non-Strat tone and not-me lookLTD M-53 - Bought for HSS config, maple fretboard, and cool headstock, sold due to build qualityLTD Mirage - Same (but rosewood fretboard)Steinberger Spirit Gu Deluxe - Bought to try headless, sold due to neck profile- Dark horse. Putting it through its paces - may just replace everything else.