eto medyo ot ulit mga bro
to my mind, Rush and obviously Neil Peart's influence on local bands is prevalent in the mid to late 80's. Case in point:
1. After Image - named after a song in Grace Under Pressure
2. The Dawn - covered Tom Sawyer numerous times (the first time I saw them at Big Bang in Alabang) plus check out the song "Mad Game" in their first album and "Love Will Set Us free" In I stand With You-- to my ears the drumming and arrangement on these songs clearly bear the Rush hallmarks of odd time, sprawling choruses and unison pattern playing.
3. Identity Crisis - had a an instrumental song titled "Anthem" in their debut album which features exotic percussions under an ominous theme.
i know it sounds like nit picking but it cannot be denied that Peart and Rush's influence has been assimilated by these bands in some form or another albeit they were manifested in ways that are not very apparent. did this make any sense ?