The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread

Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 05, 2008, 01:19:16 AM
Quote from: drumster on February 05, 2008, 12:34:56 AM
Yes.  After going through the tragedy, Neil re-married.

"On August 10, 1997, Peart's daughter and only child, 19-year-old Selena Taylor, was killed in a single-car accident on the 401 highway near the town of Brighton, Ontario. His common-law wife of 22 years, Jaqueline Taylor, succumbed to cancer only 10 months later on June 20, 1998. Peart, however, maintains that her death was the result of a "broken heart" and called it "a slow suicide by apathy. She just didn't care."

In his book Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road, Peart writes of how he had told his bandmates at Selena's funeral, "consider me retired."[11] Peart took a hiatus to mourn and reflect, during which time he traveled extensively throughout North America on his BMW motorcycle, covering 88,000 km (55,000 miles). At some point in his journey, Peart decided to return to the band. Peart wrote Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road as a chronicle of his geographical and emotional journey.

While visiting long-time Rush photographer Andrew MacNaughtan in Los Angeles, MacNaughtan would play matchmaker and introduce Peart to his future wife, photographer Carrie Nuttall. Peart married Nuttall on September 9, 2000.

In early 2001, Peart announced to his bandmates that he was ready to return to recording and performing. The product of the band's return was the 2002 album Vapor Trails. At the start of the ensuing tour in support of the album, it was decided amongst the band members that Peart would not take part in the daily grind of press interviews and "Meet and Greet" sessions upon their arrival in a new city that typically monopolize a touring band's daily schedule. While Peart has always shied away from these types of in-person encounters, it was decided that having to needlessly expose him to an endless stream of questions about the tragic events of his life was quite unnecessary."

I think i've read this article first in Modern Drummer haha hirap tlga pag tumatanda na LOL!
oo tama nagasawa na nga pala sya agad hehe good for him and really good for us RUSH fans hehe.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 05, 2008, 11:53:59 AM
eto medyo ot ulit mga bro :) to my mind, Rush and obviously Neil Peart's influence on local bands is prevalent in the mid to late 80's.   Case in point:

1. After Image - named after a song in Grace Under Pressure

2. The Dawn - covered Tom Sawyer numerous times (the first time I saw them at Big Bang in Alabang) plus check out the song "Mad Game" in their first album and "Love Will Set Us free" In I stand With You-- to my ears the drumming and arrangement on these songs clearly bear the Rush hallmarks of odd time, sprawling choruses and unison pattern playing.

3. Identity Crisis - had a an instrumental song titled "Anthem" in their debut album which features exotic percussions under an ominous  theme.

i know it sounds like nit picking but it cannot be denied that  Peart and Rush's influence has been assimilated by these bands in some form or another albeit they were manifested in ways that are not very apparent.  did this make any sense ? :)
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 05, 2008, 11:48:24 PM
yeah saw the dawn play tom sawyer not once but twice here in pamp hehe astig!

shine - collective soul....play the main hi-hat ala tom sawyer along those bd barks with hihat. parang simplified tom sawyer drum part LOL!
atleast for me.

that's good to know local bands of the late 80's-90's aside the dawn adapted some rush influence without sounding too obviouse. but during this time THE DAWN was the only local band i really love listening to and I was so saddened when the lost Teddy. Randy Rhoads of the Phils afaic. Well, great to know just like RUSH...the dawn still rockin out!
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 14, 2008, 04:15:13 AM
I want to share this online reproduction of Modern Drummer's feature on Neil Peart on their February 1994 issue.  This is a well-written piece done during the height of Rush's 1993 Counterparts album.  I love this article because it reflects so much about Neil Peart's passion, personality and humanity.

Enjoy!  8-)

http://yyz.com/NMS/HTML/articles/md0294.html
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 16, 2008, 06:45:09 AM
Quote from: drumster on February 14, 2008, 04:15:13 AM
I want to share this online reproduction of Modern Drummer's feature on Neil Peart on their February 1994 issue.  This is a well-written piece done during the height of Rush's 1993 Counterparts album.  I love this article because it reflects so much about Neil Peart's passion, personality and humanity.

Enjoy!  8-)

http://yyz.com/NMS/HTML/articles/md0294.html

wow!!  :-o THIS IS THE STUFF!! thanks sir Drumster!!  :-D

there could be no better inspiration than reading this article.

I saw Neil wearing a bandana in a drum commercial in Modern Drummer but it never crossed my mind "Does he have cancer?" In fact I think it looks cool! People who conclude that he has cancer without confirming it first are soo weird, in fact,I think lots of people are weird because they do this all the time!  :lol:

I love that story of him going to an African village and trading 4s! with their resident village drummer and villagers by and by danced to the beat..Music is such a universal language...no boundaries...

This article definitely proves it! inspiration for songwriting is everywhere, this is a perfect example of art imitating life.

Anyway, I have to read this article again and again, thanks again for sharing!   





Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 17, 2008, 02:59:08 AM
^ You're welcome!  That is one of my favorite Neil Peart interviews.  I also highly recommend that you read Neil Peart's September 2002 interview on Modern Drummer.  This was one of his rare interviews after his family tragedy and soul-searching journey.  It's a great revelation of how the tragedy changed Neil's life and his outlook, and somehow made him into an even greater and more compassionate human being.  I'll try to look for an online reproduction of that.  The Professor is such a huge inspiration.

About the bandana and shaved head...  Oo nga natawa din ako doon.  Though I thought that was a cruel joke on Neil, speculating that he's dying of cancer.  During that time, shaving heads wasn't the norm, unlike today, it's common for many guys to have the semi-kalbo/skinhead look.  I also shave my head, that's why I also get the chemotherapy jokes haha!  :-D  I also occasionally wear bandanas on some of my gigs, which is another Neil Peart influence that I got.   8-)
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 17, 2008, 11:14:31 PM
yeah that's an awesome interview might as well read it again on my precious
MD copy of that hehe...kaso nawala ko na ata ito or hiniram ng di ko na alam kung sino...waah!

how old is neil now? (sorry tamad ako magbasa sa rush wiki hehe)
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 17, 2008, 11:33:11 PM
"A few years back it seemed as if those things didn't matter anymore, and I felt undercut and genuinely worried. But with this new generation of drummers coming up, I can breathe a huge sigh of relief. Everything's all right!"

......niel's last part of his interview truly show what a unselfish kind o fperson he is appreciating
the new breeds of drummers then.

i wonder if neil is happy with the current new younger drummers now in the new millenium?
are they even really playing the damed drums?
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 18, 2008, 06:23:30 PM
Quote from: cs_mapper on February 17, 2008, 11:14:31 PM
how old is neil now? (sorry tamad ako magbasa sa rush wiki hehe)

Neil Peart is 55 right now.  His birthday is September 12, 1952.


Quote from: cs_mapper on February 17, 2008, 11:33:11 PM
i wonder if neil is happy with the current new younger drummers now in the new millenium?
are they even really playing the damed drums?

He did mention something about the current state of drumming in his September 2002 MD interview.  Particularly, he's not happy with how drumming can be cheated easily nowadays with the use of software and digital tools.  He said something like, if he wants to nail down his drum tracks right, he'd rather re-do his takes with his own blood and sweat, rather than having a computer to correct or polish his parts.  I'll see if I can post some quotes and lines from that interview.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 20, 2008, 07:28:35 PM
now that's a drummer speaking of drumming ethics.
That's why i prefer listening to more raw kind of recordings
like some of pearl jam stuff.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 20, 2008, 09:33:43 PM
Okay, here's another Neil Peart interview.....  His first interview with Modern Drummer magazine, April/May 1980 issue.

http://www.andrewolson.com/Neil_Peart/neilpeart_firstinterview.htm

It's interesting to read about Neil's point of view about certain drumming-related things during the early 80's.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 23, 2008, 09:40:21 PM
ayos to! di ko pa ata nabasa to!
hay salamat sa internet!
tnx din sa inyo sir drumster for finding and sharing it here.

---------------------------------------------------------------

NP: To me, it's just the musician's natural environment. I won't say that it's always wonderful, but it's not always awful either. As with anything else, I think it's a more extreme way of life. The rewards are higher, but the negative sides are that much more negative. I think that rule of polarity follows almost every walk of life. The greater the fulfillment that you're looking for, the greater the agony you'll face.

---------------------------------------------------------------

His first answer alone is just mind blowing and exactly true.
I really love this old fart! haha! NP rules!

I don't know but may be it's just my time in life
I'm re-learning my greatest drum idol but not on drums alone this time
but how he thinks and all the rest in that great mind and heart of his.
Like what he said to himself when approaching the Buddy Rich Memorial concert gig. So deep...
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 25, 2008, 07:25:02 PM
I have Neil Peart's Anatomy of a Drum Solo dvd. Ganda nag del trommler solo!
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
February 25, 2008, 07:56:09 PM
Quote from: drumster on February 20, 2008, 09:33:43 PM
Okay, here's another Neil Peart interview.....  His first interview with Modern Drummer magazine, April/May 1980 issue.

http://www.andrewolson.com/Neil_Peart/neilpeart_firstinterview.htm

It's interesting to read about Neil's point of view about certain drumming-related things during the early 80's.

thanks for sharing this article, sir drumster, every interview Neil has is very informative and very educational be it songwriting, drumming, philosophies etc...

nice of Neil to mention Bill Bruford, Nick Mason & Tommy Aldridge, my favorite drummers aside from him.

This interview turn me on to listen to drum sounds a bit more (Neil mentioned about different snare drum sounds and drum materials). It has affected the way I listen to my favorite bands, artists. 

Anyways, I'll be reading this article again, this will also be a nice article to discuss with
fellow Rush advocates!  :-)
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
May 13, 2008, 03:31:54 AM
Neil Peart has been raving a lot nowadays about his DW gear.

http://www.dwdrums.com/peart/heartandsoul1.html

DW's "The Heart And Soul Of A Drumset" ads with Neil Peart are also featured nowadays on leading drum magazines like Modern Drummer.

Any literary material written by Peart - whether a lyric, a book, a magazine article, or one of his everyday life stories - is always worth reading.  :-)
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 02, 2008, 04:16:35 PM
From the August 2008 issue of Modern Drummer magazine...

*****


In Memoriam: JOHN RUTSEY

Rush founding drummer John Rutsey passed away on May 11.  He was fifty five.  Rutsey is best remembered for his playing on Rush's 1974 debut album.  John left the band because he suffered from diabetes and was unable to go on extended tours with the group.

Rutsey was replaced in Rush by Neil Peart, which marked a turning point in the band's sound towards progressive rock.  Rush formed in 1968 in Toronto and was originally composed of guitarist Alex Lifeson, bassist Jeff Jones (who was replaced by Geddy Lee) and Rutsey.

Shortly after leaving Rush, Rutsey gave up drumming to pursue bodybuilding.  Those wishing to pay tribute to the drummer can do so by making a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Ontario.  For more info, go to www.jdrf.ca .

*****


Somehow, if it wasn't for John Rutsey, Neil Peart wouldn't have become Rush's drummer.

May John Rutsey rest in peace.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 03, 2008, 12:26:22 PM
haven't visited the thread for a while, gosh R.I.P.  John Rutsey great drummer also.

I didn't know Geddy is not an original member of Rush, nice info.

Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 07, 2008, 11:10:42 PM
Neil Peart's Anatomy of a Drum Solo dvd

I got bored!!! meron bang iba dito na pareho ng naramdaman ko? hehehe
or is it just me? i like some of his works though.
1.5 hours of same solo hmmmmm boring


Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 08, 2008, 12:22:20 AM
^ Neil Peart's Anatomy Of A Drum Solo dvd generally focuses on Neil Peart's famous drum solo.  So yeah, the whole dvd revolves around Neil's compositional drum solo.  Neil shares his thoughts about it, disects his solo parts, shows how it's done, how everything goes together...

Die-hard fans of Neil Peart and Rush are surely the ones who will appreciate this dvd the most.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 09, 2008, 03:48:35 PM
i like neil than any progressive drummer. simple yet coordinated...

the song "between the wheels" made me like him and inspired me as well.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 09, 2008, 08:25:29 PM
^ I never heard anybody describe Neil Peart as simple, until the previous post above.  But I think I understand what you mean.  Perhaps what you meant was, Peart's drumming is arguably simpler compared to the playing of today's technical/progressive masters such as Virgil Donati, Thomas Lang, Marco Minnemann, Danny Carey, or even Mike Portnoy.

Back in the day, I enjoy woodshedding and playing along to Neil Peart's drum parts.  And there's nothing simple about his challenging and physically demanding drum parts.  Well, at least for me.  :-)

Neil Peart set a standard in terms of progressive rock drumming.  It's his creativity and thinking man's approach which makes his drumming special.  Yet, the drum parts he created do fit really well with Rush's style of music.  It's still musically pleasing. 
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 10, 2008, 06:52:49 AM
I think this is difficult-- simpler execution of techniques but it remains to be heavy and progressive.

Rush's music tends to be evolving first from the  raw aggressive sounding going to the more modern, simple at least at first if you listen to it, ethereal and still progressive.

Peart's drum solos create that ambient feeling, similar to that when you are inside an art museum or listening to a movie soundtrack! at least that's what I feel, and that's what I crave for. It's not about chops, it's all about being simple and ambient but still heavy and progressive.
Re: The NEIL PEART/RUSH Appreciation Thread
July 10, 2008, 10:34:42 PM
hehe neil peart style is more conventional than any other progressive drummer. compared to virgil donati and portnoy his showmanship is just enough for their music. he do not overplay most of the time. doesn't sound too technical however, musical perhaps.
NEIL PEART DEAD at 67
Today at 05:55:10 AM
NEIL PEART died of brain cancer (January 7)
