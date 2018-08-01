medyo naantala ang aking journey sa earphones at headphones.



and after 2 years, my Faaeal Iris 2.0 finally gave up on me. the cables and connectors are still intact, pero ang bumigay yung drivers na mismo. and when i switched back to my stock ASUS in ears, parang sumabay na din si mokong at wala na yung left channel.



i was trying to order a modded vido na naka wooden chambers with copper hand braided wires sa Tuneout Audio through shopee. nasa cart ko sya for one week and since naka sale kahapon with free shipping voucher, naisip ko pagkakataon ko na makatipid sa kanya(Php799 + Php8 shipping na lang). kaso ang problema, ayaw mag check out ng payment ko(debit card) may issue yata sa electronic payments yung walangyang shopee. kalahating araw ako nag aattempt magbayad. ang badtrip. ayun bumitaw na lang ako.



same day after i got out of work, i went to sm and found myself strolling inside miniso. was just looking for a gift idea para sa exchange gift sa office when i got to the earphones and cellphone accessories section. i remember some guys at HEEP saying that you may find some gems in those demo earphones that they have lined up. the devil in me was able to convince me to give it a try as well. i plugged the most expensive one(Php399) and was surprised that it did not disappoint. its an iem that snugly fits and isolates just fine. the sound is close to a perfect balance with the treble being a bit dominant. the bass is present but does not overpower and the mid is on point for my taste. told myself that yea, i found a gem here. the only problem ive had; the drivers are encased in metallic gold chambers. the color of the wires also complement the driver casing. ang lakas maka imelda eh. i looked at the boxed copies just below the test unit and found out that the demo unit is actually the last one. so tinignan ko na lang yung iba pang models. the others are meh and some are just plain junk. tiyagaan lang until i found a curious looking one. yung casing ng drivers ay mukang capsules and it has a mic to boot. i plugged in to my phone and decided that its the one i need. close na yung sound signature nya dun sa una kong tinest though may mga bitin na areas which im still trying to analyze kung ano hanggang ngayon. i was listening to it sa byahe ko kanina and at 80% volume, di sya stressful sa tenga at ulo kahit tumagal pa. and the best part is, Php299 lang sya hehehe. comes in blue, black and red.



so kung may time kayo at magawi sa miniso, try their earphones out. pang regalo o backup, pwedeng pwede sya.