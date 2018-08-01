 hulika
August 01, 2018, 03:10:35 PM
haha, i'm a member of both FAC and HEEP, tsaka sa WAZE, pero di ako active member. Just keeping myself updated with the latest in the world of portable audio.

I even started my own group dito sa UAE, Pinoy Head-fi Middle East (PHME). Walang gulo or nonsense na sagutan. Puro sharing lang and getting opinions about gears.
October 15, 2018, 08:07:15 AM
Hey guys, ano opinion nyo buying second hand IEMs? Any ways disinfecting these without damaging the electronics? Pano kung may luga yung seller?  :-D
nuno : n4 2.0 n4esa, n4vintage, n4 silver sparkle, n5, n6, n7, n8esa
etc : yjm, axis, jp6, jpxi, jp12, jp13, lp 58 vos, lp 57 ri, lp standard, lp trad, am strat, am tele deluxe, jem7v, uv777, rg prestige, j custom, deluxe reverb, vai legacy, jcm900, axefx

February 01, 2019, 10:10:08 AM
hi guys

may marerecommend ba kayong earphones / headset na hindi gawa sa plastic-rubber material na natutunaw
(the last time i had urbanears plattan, yung head gear niya got sticky due to the plastic part {similar sa rubber feet ng cheap na gaming mouse})?

i have a preference for wired audio kaso nga lang all the earphones i've had has this problem na
kapag gumalaw ka, naririnig mo yung pag scratch nung wire sa shirt mo or any body part

thanks pows
February 07, 2019, 02:49:50 AM
Me nakagamit na ba nito? Ano review nyo dito?

February 07, 2019, 03:18:43 AM
2-3 hours continuous playing battery life. More on lows equalization. Good for house/party kind of music.

February 07, 2019, 12:32:14 PM
ok! ma try nga.
February 14, 2019, 01:10:06 AM
my thread pa lang ganito haha mahilig ako sa headsets/earsets. before marshalls ang gamit ko before dwelling on wireless. i've used before parrot zik 1 wireless headphones. noise cancelling, tas i loved their equalization settings sa app nya. ang problema lang niya is pag asa labas at maingay ung place parang chappy na ung sounds, i dont know kung sa bluetooth connection ba un na affected sa environment. comfortable sa ears and head, walang ear fatigue. used it for a year then sold it nung lumabas at nakatry ako nung mga wireless earpiece/earpods. naisip ko ang hassle ng malaking headphones haha

now im using bose soundsport free. really bang for the buck. chose it over the apple airpods just for 1 reason: sound quality. isa lang issue niya, a bit 1 sec lag when watching youtube videos. pero sa youtube lang, even netflix ok siya. sa normal non internet used media walang issues talaga. fits well, kahit mag jog/gym hindi man lang nahulog sa tenga ko. water and sweat resistant, 5 hours continuous battery life plus ung 10hrs with it's charging case (15hrs all in all), wala na kong hahanapin pa sa bose hehe
December 13, 2019, 07:40:41 AM
medyo naantala ang aking journey sa earphones at headphones.

and after 2 years, my Faaeal Iris 2.0 finally gave up on me. the cables and connectors are still intact, pero ang bumigay yung drivers na mismo. and when i switched back to my stock ASUS in ears, parang sumabay na din si mokong at wala na yung left channel.

i was trying to order a modded vido na naka wooden chambers with copper hand braided wires sa Tuneout Audio through shopee. nasa cart ko sya for one week and since naka sale kahapon with free shipping voucher, naisip ko pagkakataon ko na makatipid sa kanya(Php799 + Php8 shipping na lang). kaso ang problema, ayaw mag check out ng payment ko(debit card) may issue yata sa electronic payments yung walangyang shopee. kalahating araw ako nag aattempt magbayad. ang badtrip. ayun bumitaw na lang ako.

same day after i got out of work, i went to sm and found myself strolling inside miniso. was just looking for a gift idea para sa exchange gift sa office when i got to the earphones and cellphone accessories section. i remember some guys at HEEP saying that you may find some gems in those demo earphones that they have lined up. the devil in me was able to convince me to give it a try as well. i plugged the most expensive one(Php399) and was surprised that it did not disappoint. its an iem that snugly fits and isolates just fine. the sound is close to a perfect balance with the treble being a bit dominant. the bass is present but does not overpower and the mid is on point for my taste. told myself that yea, i found a gem here. the only problem ive had; the drivers are encased in metallic gold chambers. the color of the wires also complement the driver casing. ang lakas maka imelda eh. i looked at the boxed copies just below the test unit and found out that the demo unit is actually the last one. so tinignan ko na lang yung iba pang models. the others are meh and some are just plain junk. tiyagaan lang until i found a curious looking one. yung casing ng drivers ay mukang capsules and it has a mic to boot. i plugged in to my phone and decided that its the one i need. close na yung sound signature nya dun sa una kong tinest though may mga bitin na areas which im still trying to analyze kung ano hanggang ngayon. i was listening to it sa byahe ko kanina and at 80% volume, di sya stressful sa tenga at ulo kahit tumagal pa. and the best part is, Php299 lang sya hehehe. comes in blue, black and red.

so kung may time kayo at magawi sa miniso, try their earphones out. pang regalo o backup, pwedeng pwede sya.
December 16, 2019, 05:19:40 PM
baka need lang ng break in!
December 17, 2019, 06:16:32 AM
yung mga demo units for sure na break-in na yun dahil ang dami nang gumamit nun. medyo mabagal yung break-in process ko dito sa nabili ko dahil di ko madalas magamit. parang 30-40 mins per day dahil sa byahe ko lang ginagamit. ang liit talaga nya parang sinakto lang yung laki sa laki ng drivers kaya pasok talaga sa tenga. yun lang, pag nag ala-vacuum yung pasok nya medyo masakit sa ulo.
January 15, 2020, 03:57:34 PM
KZ ZS10 Pro or KZ ZSX?
Di na binalik kabanda ko yung ZSN Pro ko e :(

January 16, 2020, 06:47:04 AM
^ZS10 Pro
January 18, 2020, 08:32:32 AM
safe ba yung mga earphones na wireless? hindi ba sumasabog?
Yesterday at 11:47:13 PM
may ganito palang thread dito sa philmusic sayang nag sale yung Pismo dito sa eastwood kasi mag sasara na sila last month. andaming nilabas na mga headphones, earphones, bluetooth headsets na naka sale na sobrang bagsak presyo.
Today at 04:26:07 AM
Hindi.

