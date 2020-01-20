Para may idea ka ng "what to expect" sa mga bluetooth headset. May sinubukan ako doon na nasa 2-3k at 5k na headset. Pareho Sony ang tatak. Mas pinili ko yun tig 5k kasi pasok sa preferred sound ko. Mas organic yung detalye ng tunog ng tig 5k kesa doon sa mga nasa lower price range kaya kahit mas mahal, mas pinili ko yun. But that's just me so it's still subjective to your sound preference.
Tsaka pwede installment through credit card sa Egghead kaya wala problema.
lagpas na sa budget to paps, meyo madami na din pilsen malalagas kapag eto binili.