 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Earphones/Headphones Thread  (Read 282714 times)

Online Ralph_Petrucci

  • Namamasko po!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: The Earphones/Headphones Thread
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 09:52:08 AM »
Quote from: red lights on January 20, 2020, 11:23:59 AM
anong brand ba yung ok pero hindi masyadong mahal?

pang baragan lang ba? spot mo yung mga AWEI tska mga Elliot Audio ni Kimstore.
meron akong AWEI na Bluetooth headphones, pang baragan jogging lang tska pregame sa basketball. 2 years na okay pa din sakin.

560 lang bili ko. di na masama. reklamo ko lang mejo malakas bass, pero ang nagging correction ko, pinalitan ko yung earbud ng mas maliit ayun umayos yung tunog.


https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/awei-a890bl-bluetooth-sport-wireless-ear-hook-waterproof-headset-with-mic-i100111811-s100133311.html?spm=a2o4l.searchlist.list.1.78af721eKCBaYa&search=1
Logged
Quote from: red lights on May 25, 2016, 08:35:55 AM
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: The Earphones/Headphones Thread
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 10:15:57 AM »
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on Today at 09:52:08 AM
pang baragan lang ba? spot mo yung mga AWEI tska mga Elliot Audio ni Kimstore.
meron akong AWEI na Bluetooth headphones, pang baragan jogging lang tska pregame sa basketball. 2 years na okay pa din sakin.

560 lang bili ko. di na masama. reklamo ko lang mejo malakas bass, pero ang nagging correction ko, pinalitan ko yung earbud ng mas maliit ayun umayos yung tunog.


https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/awei-a890bl-bluetooth-sport-wireless-ear-hook-waterproof-headset-with-mic-i100111811-s100133311.html?spm=a2o4l.searchlist.list.1.78af721eKCBaYa&search=1

try ko to, salamat papi!
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: The Earphones/Headphones Thread
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 10:17:02 AM »
Quote from: Boxedking on January 20, 2020, 10:53:40 PM
Para may idea ka ng "what to expect" sa mga bluetooth headset. May sinubukan ako doon na nasa 2-3k at 5k na headset. Pareho Sony ang tatak. Mas pinili ko yun tig 5k kasi pasok sa preferred sound ko. Mas organic yung detalye ng tunog ng tig 5k kesa doon sa mga nasa lower price range kaya kahit mas mahal, mas pinili ko yun. But that's just me so it's still subjective to your sound preference.

Tsaka pwede installment through credit card sa Egghead kaya wala problema.

lagpas na sa budget to paps, meyo madami na din pilsen malalagas kapag eto binili.
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: The Earphones/Headphones Thread
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 10:44:02 AM »
Quote from: red lights on Today at 10:17:02 AM
lagpas na sa budget to paps, meyo madami na din pilsen malalagas kapag eto binili.

Tara, bili na lang tayo Magnum. Mas mainam pa.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: The Earphones/Headphones Thread
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 11:07:25 AM »
Quote from: marzi on Today at 10:44:02 AM
Tara, bili na lang tayo Magnum. Mas mainam pa.


sabog t@e natin pre kapag pilsen tapos pulutan magnum :lol:
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 