anong brand ba yung ok pero hindi masyadong mahal?
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha
pang baragan lang ba? spot mo yung mga AWEI tska mga Elliot Audio ni Kimstore. meron akong AWEI na Bluetooth headphones, pang baragan jogging lang tska pregame sa basketball. 2 years na okay pa din sakin. 560 lang bili ko. di na masama. reklamo ko lang mejo malakas bass, pero ang nagging correction ko, pinalitan ko yung earbud ng mas maliit ayun umayos yung tunog. https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/awei-a890bl-bluetooth-sport-wireless-ear-hook-waterproof-headset-with-mic-i100111811-s100133311.html?spm=a2o4l.searchlist.list.1.78af721eKCBaYa&search=1
Para may idea ka ng "what to expect" sa mga bluetooth headset. May sinubukan ako doon na nasa 2-3k at 5k na headset. Pareho Sony ang tatak. Mas pinili ko yun tig 5k kasi pasok sa preferred sound ko. Mas organic yung detalye ng tunog ng tig 5k kesa doon sa mga nasa lower price range kaya kahit mas mahal, mas pinili ko yun. But that's just me so it's still subjective to your sound preference.Tsaka pwede installment through credit card sa Egghead kaya wala problema.
lagpas na sa budget to paps, meyo madami na din pilsen malalagas kapag eto binili.
Tara, bili na lang tayo Magnum. Mas mainam pa.
