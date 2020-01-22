Some Tuneout Audio goodiesTuneout Audio UNA v.1 modified with Lucid drivers.Awesome sounding IEMs. Wide soundstage with little ear stress. I need to send back the item because of some loose cable inside na nakawala ng sound sa left channel. They had repaired and replaced with the Lucid drivers. Ayun madagdagan ng kalansing and the bass got smoother. I got this for Php999.00 yata.Tuneout Audio Dreambuds v.1.Ito yung go to buds ko. Wider soundstage. Balanced highs and lows though medyo muddy mids. I must be getting old because I no longer require my buds and IEMs to produce boomy bass. As long as its there and it blends well with the overall sound, masaya na ako. It came a carrying case that fits my Fiio M3 hahaha! Now I can sit anywhere, magtanggal ng sapatos, magsuot ng tsinelas, ilabas ang Dreambuds+Fiio combo at uminom ng Banayad Whiskey!