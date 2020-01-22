 hulika
Ralph_Petrucci

Quote from: red lights on January 20, 2020, 11:23:59 AM
anong brand ba yung ok pero hindi masyadong mahal?

pang baragan lang ba? spot mo yung mga AWEI tska mga Elliot Audio ni Kimstore.
meron akong AWEI na Bluetooth headphones, pang baragan jogging lang tska pregame sa basketball. 2 years na okay pa din sakin.

560 lang bili ko. di na masama. reklamo ko lang mejo malakas bass, pero ang nagging correction ko, pinalitan ko yung earbud ng mas maliit ayun umayos yung tunog.


https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/awei-a890bl-bluetooth-sport-wireless-ear-hook-waterproof-headset-with-mic-i100111811-s100133311.html?spm=a2o4l.searchlist.list.1.78af721eKCBaYa&search=1
red lights

Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on January 22, 2020, 09:52:08 AM
pang baragan lang ba? spot mo yung mga AWEI tska mga Elliot Audio ni Kimstore.
meron akong AWEI na Bluetooth headphones, pang baragan jogging lang tska pregame sa basketball. 2 years na okay pa din sakin.

560 lang bili ko. di na masama. reklamo ko lang mejo malakas bass, pero ang nagging correction ko, pinalitan ko yung earbud ng mas maliit ayun umayos yung tunog.


https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/awei-a890bl-bluetooth-sport-wireless-ear-hook-waterproof-headset-with-mic-i100111811-s100133311.html?spm=a2o4l.searchlist.list.1.78af721eKCBaYa&search=1

try ko to, salamat papi!
red lights

Quote from: Boxedking on January 20, 2020, 10:53:40 PM
Para may idea ka ng "what to expect" sa mga bluetooth headset. May sinubukan ako doon na nasa 2-3k at 5k na headset. Pareho Sony ang tatak. Mas pinili ko yun tig 5k kasi pasok sa preferred sound ko. Mas organic yung detalye ng tunog ng tig 5k kesa doon sa mga nasa lower price range kaya kahit mas mahal, mas pinili ko yun. But that's just me so it's still subjective to your sound preference.

Tsaka pwede installment through credit card sa Egghead kaya wala problema.

lagpas na sa budget to paps, meyo madami na din pilsen malalagas kapag eto binili.
marzi

Quote from: red lights on January 22, 2020, 10:17:02 AM
lagpas na sa budget to paps, meyo madami na din pilsen malalagas kapag eto binili.

Tara, bili na lang tayo Magnum. Mas mainam pa.
red lights

Quote from: marzi on January 22, 2020, 10:44:02 AM
Tara, bili na lang tayo Magnum. Mas mainam pa.


sabog t@e natin pre kapag pilsen tapos pulutan magnum :lol:
loubsking25

Gamit ko to for the past 4.5 yrs,hindi ko pa napapalitan yung screen protector at skin
Ano maganda ikabit na sunod? :)

marzi

Some Tuneout Audio goodies

Tuneout Audio UNA v.1 modified with Lucid drivers.

Awesome sounding IEMs. Wide soundstage with little ear stress. I need to send back the item because of some loose cable inside na nakawala ng sound sa left channel. They had repaired and replaced with the Lucid drivers. Ayun madagdagan ng kalansing and the bass got smoother. I got this for Php999.00 yata.




Tuneout Audio Dreambuds v.1.

Ito yung go to buds ko. Wider soundstage. Balanced highs and lows though medyo muddy mids. I must be getting old because I no longer require my buds and IEMs to produce boomy bass. As long as its there and it blends well with the overall sound, masaya na ako. It came a carrying case that fits my Fiio M3 hahaha! Now I can sit anywhere, magtanggal ng sapatos, magsuot ng tsinelas, ilabas ang Dreambuds+Fiio combo at uminom ng Banayad Whiskey!





jannten

meron bang store nag nagmmod ng headphone? gusto ko sana gawing detachable cable ung beyerdynamic Dt770 3meter kasi cable nito haha.
tsaka planning to buy grado sr60e para may closed back and open back ako hehe
Xelly

Neumman NDH 20 (bnew) baka meron may gusto? :-D
ozborne

Air pod max  $550
Ang mahal ok kaya tunog nito

Idugtong ko na rin me bumibili pa ba ng IPod sa inyo kasi parang ang dami na niyang competition sa akin tama na yun SanDisk music player habang nag jogging di gaanong kamahalan saka di takaw  pansin mahirap kasi kung mag jogging ka at napalayo baka maging dahilan pa ng kapahamakan ko ang mamahaling gadget.
Ano sa palagay ninyo
red lights

Awei T26

ok naman tumunog, saka kaya ng bulsa kaysa dun sa copy na nga, mahal pa din
jepbueno

Anong recommended niyo na wireless earphones na mas maganda tunog compared sa airpods? Pero same price range halos.
kellinquinn

Is kz zsn pro is an upgrade for zs3? I mean a huge difference or i should go for zs10?
I got zs3 then bought es4 but surprisingly zs3 is still better and its kinda wrong move for me.
arkeetar

zsn pro and pro X user, mas prefer ko yung zsn pro walang X lulz
