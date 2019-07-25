 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread  (Read 269504 times)

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1025 on: July 25, 2019, 10:27:20 AM »
^oo pre. bale papasok ka sa loob ng resto tapos hihingi ka ng menu pero ang sasabihin sayo "sir kuha po muna kayo ng number". so kukuha ka ng number tapos pag turn mo na umorder, sasabihin sayo "sir wala po kaming <insert dish here> ngayon".
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1026 on: July 29, 2019, 02:56:29 PM »
kakapindot ng iphone eto lumabas

Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1027 on: September 04, 2019, 08:48:39 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1028 on: September 11, 2019, 11:26:46 PM »
Apple cuts iPhone 8, 8 plus, and XR prices in the Philippines
Read more at https://www.yugatech.com/news/apple-cuts-iphone-8-8-plus-and-xr-prices-in-the-philippines/#7G8jvueAsZu2AUY0.99
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1029 on: October 29, 2019, 12:12:27 AM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1030 on: October 29, 2019, 05:43:33 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1031 on: December 08, 2019, 01:01:11 AM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1032 on: December 09, 2019, 06:53:18 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on October 29, 2019, 05:43:33 PM


sabihin nyo nang utak talangka na naman ako, but i cannot justify spending 13k on this thing. i dont think this is the best sounding wireless iems in the market today for this price range.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline robinonibor

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1033 on: December 09, 2019, 07:12:11 AM »
Quote from: marzi on December 09, 2019, 06:53:18 AM
sabihin nyo nang utak talangka na naman ako, but i cannot justify spending 13k on this thing. i dont think this is the best sounding wireless iems in the market today for this price range.

because it's apple.
pero seryoso papsi. sobrang daming unreasonable sht ng apple.
Logged

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1034 on: December 09, 2019, 07:16:00 AM »


so whats the point of going wireless??
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline robinonibor

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1035 on: December 09, 2019, 07:41:28 AM »
Quote from: marzi on December 09, 2019, 07:16:00 AM


so whats the point of going wireless??

HAHAHAHAHAH ewan ko sa kanila sakit sa bangs
Logged

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1036 on: December 09, 2019, 07:51:21 AM »
pinipilit kasi nila yung design that pays homage to the first earphones that they produced when they couldve made a simple design iteration - adding a loop that goes around the curve of the ears para secured.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1037 on: February 08, 2020, 04:58:00 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1038 on: December 17, 2020, 12:45:32 AM »
Facebook Uses Full-Page Newspaper Ad to Complain About Apple
The social network is unhappy about next year's iOS 14 data privacy changes.

https://sea.pcmag.com/macintosh/40871/facebook-uses-full-page-newspaper-ad-to-complain-about-apple
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1039 on: April 27, 2021, 03:13:45 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Apple Iphone/Ipod Touch Thread
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM »
Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 