Hi guys,Need your opinions, please. What color pickguard would go well with a CAR body and maple board strat? Am thinking of cream, parchment or aged pearloid in no particular order. What do you think will look best? Any other color suggestions? I am having a hard time deciding by looking at pics from the net so your inputs will be highly appreciated. Btw, other parts are Fender aged white plastics and I am not concerned with being vintage correct.TIA!