 hulika
mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D

in_the_tent

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
November 29, 2013, 04:22:23 PM
julsam on August 08, 2013, 11:05:05 PM
after a lot of research, eto muna for now. thank you r_chino for convincing me! hehe


cool. san po available?
"The Lord is my Song.."

gambit07

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
November 29, 2013, 06:13:50 PM
in_the_tent on November 29, 2013, 04:22:23 PM
nung nakita ko din ito dito, dretso ako sa net.. naghanap agad ng mura.. black friday pa naman dun sa abroad.. hehe..

ganda ng reviews and may demo sa youtube na walang editing na ginawa sa file, ganda... sarap magkaroon nyan.. pero mukhang hanggang blue yeti USB na muna siguro ako..
FORTES in FIDE!

maximus0fficial

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 03, 2013, 05:21:04 PM
how i do reamp =D



gambit07

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 03, 2013, 05:48:27 PM
in_the_tent on November 29, 2013, 04:22:23 PM
cool. san po available?

may nahanap po kayo locally sir?
FORTES in FIDE!

peeves24

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 04, 2013, 11:06:18 PM
diy mix desk, di pa tapos sinubukan ko lang ifit yung mga gamit at lalagyan ko pa ng wiring ducts.



time to sell the krks. hindi ko talaga makasundo, hindi kasi marinig ng tama ang mids nya. everything sounds muddy compared to the ns10. ayos pa rin naman yung krk for checking bass pero i will replace it with something better...
palaka

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 05, 2013, 01:30:44 AM
maximus0fficial on December 03, 2013, 05:21:04 PM
how i do reamp =D





mismo yung idea mo ah sir. gumagamit ka ba ng reamp box?
in_the_tent

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 05, 2013, 06:47:39 PM
peeves24 on December 04, 2013, 11:06:18 PM
diy mix desk, di pa tapos sinubukan ko lang ifit yung mga gamit at lalagyan ko pa ng wiring ducts.



time to sell the krks. hindi ko talaga makasundo, hindi kasi marinig ng tama ang mids nya. everything sounds muddy compared to the ns10. ayos pa rin naman yung krk for checking bass pero i will replace it with something better...
ano po nasa isip nyong better ser?
"The Lord is my Song.."

peeves24

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 06, 2013, 10:20:53 AM
right now, yamaha hs80m kung same price range ang usapan

it took a long time for me to admit pero wala talagang midrange detail ang mga krk rokit at boomy ang bass. parang may V shaped eq sya internally.

im realigning all my 2014 gear budget, im going for broke or nothing this coming march/april - dynaudio bm6a o kaya siguro kahit 2nd hand genelec

nagresearch na rin ako kung gagawa na lang ako ng 3-way monitors using beyma drivers kaso aabutin din ng 2500usd lahat kasi bibili pa ko ng 3-way digital processor at 3 amps - isa dun sa mga amp probably nasa $1k to drive the mids
kirov

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 06, 2013, 12:09:59 PM
peeves24 on December 06, 2013, 10:20:53 AM
right now, yamaha hs80m kung same price range ang usapan

it took a long time for me to admit pero wala talagang midrange detail ang mga krk rokit at boomy ang bass. parang may V shaped eq sya internally.


I agree.
Sex is like pizza: there's no such thing as bad pizza. Sure there is cold pizza, pizza that makes you sick, unenthusianstic meaningless pizza, and pizza that you won't get a second time. But nothing will ever make you stop wanting pizza.

stilljey

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 09, 2013, 01:19:42 AM
peeves24 on December 06, 2013, 10:20:53 AM
wala talagang midrange detail ang mga krk rokit at boomy ang bass. parang may V shaped eq sya internally.

pang dance, trance, techno mix lang talaga ang KRK
Xelly

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 09, 2013, 09:10:27 AM
stilljey on December 09, 2013, 01:19:42 AM
pang dance, trance, techno mix lang talaga ang KRK
sir welcome back!! tagal ninyong hindi nakapost dito ah? anyways ano na gamit ninyong monitors ngayon?

@Peeves
natry mo na bro yung KRK VXT series?
peeves24

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 09, 2013, 12:58:22 PM
stilljey on December 09, 2013, 01:19:42 AM
pang dance, trance, techno mix lang talaga ang KRK

krk rokit = pang sound trip

gusto ko rin sana matry yung avantone mixcubes baka sakaling yun yung magandang seconds monitors para sa mga naka rokit.

my new vintage gear: sony str v4/yamaha ns10 combo is a good complement sa lahat ng pagkukulang ng rp8. i still the use rp8 more than the ns10 because i only need the ns10 to tweak the crucial mids and to check the vertical placement of instruments on the sound stage. i can do all the rest on the rp8 tsaka hindi nakakapagod pakingan for long mixing sessions.

Xelly on December 09, 2013, 09:10:27 AM
natry mo na bro yung KRK VXT series?

not yet, ganda ng reviews pero ganda rin ng reviews ng rokits nung lumabas - kaya medyo wala na ko tiwala sa sabi ng iba hahaha. my future monitor will have to be tested first inside my room - so i need to beg or borrow from someone who has
Xelly

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 09, 2013, 06:39:19 PM
Go for HS80m bro!! May nakikita akong nasa classifieds ngayon. Maganda price and condition. Baka pumayag si seller na icheck muna sa room mo.  :-D
channel

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 12, 2013, 10:52:22 AM
peeves24 on December 06, 2013, 10:20:53 AM
right now, yamaha hs80m kung same price range ang usapan

it took a long time for me to admit pero wala talagang midrange detail ang mga krk rokit at boomy ang bass. parang may V shaped eq sya internally.

im realigning all my 2014 gear budget, im going for broke or nothing this coming march/april - dynaudio bm6a o kaya siguro kahit 2nd hand genelec

nagresearch na rin ako kung gagawa na lang ako ng 3-way monitors using beyma drivers kaso aabutin din ng 2500usd lahat kasi bibili pa ko ng 3-way digital processor at 3 amps - isa dun sa mga amp probably nasa $1k to drive the mids
baka po mastretch nyo ang budget you might wanna take a look at this http://channel.com.ph/product/CMS-50/FCFCPRAA0002590/?main_cate_no=0&display_group=1
stilljey

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 13, 2013, 06:56:46 PM
Xelly on December 09, 2013, 09:10:27 AM
sir welcome back!! tagal ninyong hindi nakapost dito ah? anyways ano na gamit ninyong monitors ngayon?



tagal na nga, naging busy sa home theater set-up at 2 channel audio, related pa rin naman  :)

Headphone lang gamit ko ngayon, stop muna sa mix, may isa pang song na naka pending  :-(

musta na set-up mo.
stilljey

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 13, 2013, 07:09:48 PM
peeves24 on December 09, 2013, 12:58:22 PM

gusto ko rin sana matry yung avantone mixcubes baka sakaling yun yung magandang seconds monitors para sa mga naka rokit.


maganda rin yang avantone,    kapatid ng auratone na passive  :)
maximus0fficial

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 15, 2013, 06:22:24 PM
palaka on December 05, 2013, 01:30:44 AM
mismo yung idea mo ah sir. gumagamit ka ba ng reamp box?

i cant afford a reamp. nagout lng ako sa lineout ng interface tpos -20 db lng para maging pereho ng instrument out. i use limiter sa mono out ko pag nag rereamp =D
palaka

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
December 16, 2013, 01:21:08 PM
maximus0fficial on December 15, 2013, 06:22:24 PM
i cant afford a reamp. nagout lng ako sa lineout ng interface tpos -20 db lng para maging pereho ng instrument out. i use limiter sa mono out ko pag nag rereamp =D
pagganun set up mo sir nakapatay ba yung monitor speaker mo? pwede rin kayang from output ng interface yung source tapus D.I. box papunta guitar amp tapus mic in tapus balik sa interface para irecord?
jepbueno

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
August 05, 2014, 12:51:30 PM
Meron ba ditong may "modular multitrack" na setup? With separate digital multitrack recorder and mixing console and walang computer. :)

I'm currently reading lang about different kinds of setup and ito yung hindi ko pa masyado naiintindihan. Pamilyar lang kasi ako kapag audio interfaces/computers and stand-alone multitracks.
jake z

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
September 04, 2017, 07:55:53 PM
buhayin naten to :)
peeves24

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
September 07, 2017, 08:54:36 PM
jepbueno on August 05, 2014, 12:51:30 PM
Meron ba ditong may "modular multitrack" na setup? With separate digital multitrack recorder and mixing console and walang computer. :)

I'm currently reading lang about different kinds of setup and ito yung hindi ko pa masyado naiintindihan. Pamilyar lang kasi ako kapag audio interfaces/computers and stand-alone multitracks.

alesis adat and tascam da88 ba nasa isip mo? if yes then avoid those modular multitracks. just get a 24 channel hard disk recorder instead.

then yung mixer na kailangan mo dapat may A/B inputs: A is for mics and then if you switch to B is for the multitrack returns. of course pwede rin naman yung regular mixers pero hassle lang kasi kailangan mo mag rewire everytime mag rerecord ka o mag mimix. huhugutin mo yung mics for mixing kasi kailangan mo gamitin yung inputs to plugin the outputs of the multitrack. or buy a 48 channel mixer so use channels 1 to 24 for mic inputs and their direct outs to the multitrack inputs. then use channels 25 to 48 for the multitrack returns

kung medyo naguguluhan ka sa description, hanap ka ng old manuals ng mackie 1604 meron dun 8 track setup na gamit yung 1 to 8 for mics and 9 to 16 for multitrack returns. maiintindihan mo na siguro sa diagram nila kung pano yung setup during tracking and mixing
Last Edit: September 07, 2017, 08:56:49 PM by peeves24
jepbueno

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
September 11, 2017, 02:25:31 PM
uy sir peeves! thanks for that, although I'm still interested dyan and still reads from time to time about that, narealize ko hindi realistic sakin makabuo ng modular setup at this point in time haha, kaya I just went to the simpler route and bought a used zoom r8!
alien_inside

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
January 14, 2018, 09:37:30 PM
Buhay na uleeet!
ALLEN VC PASCUA, Keyboardist, Arranger, Audio Engineer

https://www.facebook.com/allenvcpascua

abyssinianson

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
March 24, 2018, 02:24:47 PM
Studio SSL 4000 with my Genelec mains. Just had the desk serviced with some replacement caps.

ako si mimordz. 友だちからよろしくです!

jun_gats

Re: mga hindi masters!show off your home studios! =D
Today at 03:02:28 PM
Does any have any updated gears for this? I am planning to build one.
