pang dance, trance, techno mix lang talaga ang KRK
krk rokit = pang sound trip
gusto ko rin sana matry yung avantone mixcubes baka sakaling yun yung magandang seconds monitors para sa mga naka rokit.
my new vintage gear: sony str v4/yamaha ns10 combo is a good complement sa lahat ng pagkukulang ng rp8. i still the use rp8 more than the ns10 because i only need the ns10 to tweak the crucial mids and to check the vertical placement of instruments on the sound stage. i can do all the rest on the rp8 tsaka hindi nakakapagod pakingan for long mixing sessions.
natry mo na bro yung KRK VXT series?
not yet, ganda ng reviews pero ganda rin ng reviews ng rokits nung lumabas - kaya medyo wala na ko tiwala sa sabi ng iba hahaha. my future monitor will have to be tested first inside my room - so i need to beg or borrow from someone who has