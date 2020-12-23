JUST IN: San Miguel Corp. is waiving all toll fees at its expressways for Christmas and New Year. Tollways include Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, NAIA Expressway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

From 10:00 pm on Dec. 24, to 6:00 am on Dec. 25 we will open all our expresswaysSTAR, SLEX, Skyway, NAIAX, TPLEXfor free to all motorists. We are doing the same from 10:00 pm of Dec. 31, to 6:00 am of Jan. 1, 2021, SMC president Ramon S. Ang said.

"This is an annual tradition that we do for the benefit of motorists, especially those who have to see family in other parts of the city or have to go home to the provinces, he added.