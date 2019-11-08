 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???  (Read 404028 times)

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6375 on: November 08, 2019, 12:38:32 PM »
Quote from: Boxedking on October 28, 2019, 01:55:14 PM
Antayin ko magperform si Morisette sa Coke Studio session and see from there.


update: kinukuyog ngayon sa social media tong si Morisette dahil sa issue nyang pag walk out sa isang concert nya. andun pa naman si Annabelle Rama, ayun putak ng putak against sa kanya.
Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online Boxedking

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6376 on: November 08, 2019, 09:52:33 PM »
Quote from: marzi on November 08, 2019, 12:38:32 PM
update: kinukuyog ngayon sa social media tong si Morisette dahil sa issue nyang pag walk out sa isang concert nya. andun pa naman si Annabelle Rama, ayun putak ng putak against sa kanya.
Nakwento nga ni misis. Inaalaska nya kasi utol nyang lalake na super fan ni Morisette. Can't handle the fame and pressure?
Logged
www.soundclick.com/viruprison | www.soundcloud.com/lei-guitarist

Don't let the gearhead kill the musician in you. Philmusic s/b PhilGEAR

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6377 on: November 09, 2019, 11:23:49 AM »


Kwarto - Ebe, Jal & Mitch
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6378 on: November 10, 2019, 08:18:09 AM »


Frusciante
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6379 on: November 11, 2019, 07:41:51 AM »
Quote from: Boxedking on November 08, 2019, 09:52:33 PM
Nakwento nga ni misis. Inaalaska nya kasi utol nyang lalake na super fan ni Morisette. Can't handle the fame and pressure?

parang ganun. di naman maintindihan yung anggulo ng pagkawala nya sa mood mag-perform. maayos naman daw interview. ang sabi nila gusto daw kasi makahabol sa birthday ni Moira lol

pero kahit ano pa naging issue nyan, ang sabi ng lahat the show must go on. di pwede yung nagkaron ka lang ng hangnail di ka na kakanta.
Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6380 on: November 14, 2019, 08:08:32 AM »


I dont want to wait - Paula Cole

this song's been running through my mind for a couple of weeks now, dont know why?
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6381 on: November 16, 2019, 09:22:54 AM »



Sway - Bic Runga
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6382 on: November 18, 2019, 11:22:15 AM »


Say what you want - Texas
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6383 on: November 18, 2019, 12:03:55 PM »
^ma-emote tong bata natin ngayon ah?
Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6384 on: November 21, 2019, 09:48:36 AM »
Quote from: marzi on November 18, 2019, 12:03:55 PM
^ma-emote tong bata natin ngayon ah?


magulo eh

BTT:

Walking after you - Dave Grohl
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6385 on: November 22, 2019, 08:42:18 AM »


Martir  -  Sugarfree
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6386 on: November 25, 2019, 10:49:32 AM »


Rainy days and Mondays
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline my_betrayals

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6387 on: November 25, 2019, 12:06:39 PM »
True - Spandau Ballet
Logged

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6388 on: November 27, 2019, 07:39:24 AM »
KoRn - No Place To Hide
Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6389 on: November 28, 2019, 12:25:32 PM »


Bob Marley
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online Sardonyx

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6390 on: December 03, 2019, 10:44:17 PM »
Girl I'n Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli
Nakakalungkot yung story ng duo na to...inspiring din kung paano naovercome nung isa yung nangyari sa kanila and sad dun sa nangyari dun sa isa...
Logged
Molṑn labé

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6391 on: December 04, 2019, 12:32:54 PM »
Bert Dominic - Bikining Itim
Logged
I turn myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline nitroaurora

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6392 on: December 04, 2019, 09:10:14 PM »
Cigarettes After Sex - nothing's gonna hurt you baby
Logged
Successful transactions with: Ryan Peralta, MarkV, Geloboy25, Teleclem, Tristan, Dhe (Dwelo_Axeman from PGT), Nickson, Jhule77, Robinissad, Zyehj, Roei03, Anyrandomhole, J3tayag, Samishellacool

Online yeney_mugc

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6393 on: December 04, 2019, 09:12:57 PM »
My life would suck without you. _ kelly clarkson

Naffeel ko bounce ng hats. Hehe 

Sent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk

Logged
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6394 on: December 10, 2019, 02:15:28 AM »

Deftones
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6395 on: December 11, 2019, 01:50:24 AM »
I hope we could spend more time together
A few hours is better than never
If we could only make it longer
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine

I think it's time to clean your car
I'm not home if someone calls
We could go out for a date
We could sing some songs we hate
Why not swim in someone's pool
Jump a crane 12 storey high
Have a picnic in my room
Sit outside and watch the moon

I hope we could spend more time together
A few hours is better than never
If we could only make it longer
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine

We could drive in to the malls
Or stay home and watch TV
I don't care if we don't have lunch
Just as long as we have iced tea
I could take you to a film
Hunt for books and magazines
Is that new song out on sale
I think that dress is kinda pale

I hope we could spend more time together
A few hours is better than never
If we could only make it longer
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine

There are times when we disagree
My heart sinks to the sea
I get anxious when we kiss and make up
Please don't tire of understanding me
Being with you makes me feel so safe
I don't care if we go out of town
I don't care if we sleep all day
Basta't kayakap ka ay okey

I hope we could spend more time together
A few hours is better than never
If we could only make it longer
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole day would be fine
A whole week would be fine
A whole month would be fine
A whole year would be fine
A decade would fine
A century would be fine
Fine, fine time
Fine, fine time
Fine, fine time
Fine, fine time
Forever would be fine
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline queer_rocker

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6396 on: December 11, 2019, 02:05:34 PM »
Steely Dan - Jack of Speed
Logged
Quote from: IncX on April 11, 2014, 09:12:32 AM
dude, there is a difference between having fun and just being a troll.
weh di nga?

Online red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6397 on: December 13, 2019, 05:37:22 AM »


bluer than blue
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline Ben Tsing Co

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6398 on: Today at 01:21:17 PM »
Naked - James Arthur
Logged
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 