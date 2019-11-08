I hope we could spend more time together

A few hours is better than never

If we could only make it longer

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine



I think it's time to clean your car

I'm not home if someone calls

We could go out for a date

We could sing some songs we hate

Why not swim in someone's pool

Jump a crane 12 storey high

Have a picnic in my room

Sit outside and watch the moon



I hope we could spend more time together

A few hours is better than never

If we could only make it longer

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine



We could drive in to the malls

Or stay home and watch TV

I don't care if we don't have lunch

Just as long as we have iced tea

I could take you to a film

Hunt for books and magazines

Is that new song out on sale

I think that dress is kinda pale



I hope we could spend more time together

A few hours is better than never

If we could only make it longer

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine



There are times when we disagree

My heart sinks to the sea

I get anxious when we kiss and make up

Please don't tire of understanding me

Being with you makes me feel so safe

I don't care if we go out of town

I don't care if we sleep all day

Basta't kayakap ka ay okey



I hope we could spend more time together

A few hours is better than never

If we could only make it longer

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole day would be fine

A whole week would be fine

A whole month would be fine

A whole year would be fine

A decade would fine

A century would be fine

Fine, fine time

Fine, fine time

Fine, fine time

Fine, fine time

Forever would be fine