 hulika
Author Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???  (Read 425765 times)

Online yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6450 on: February 20, 2020, 08:42:09 PM »
mean it - lauv and lany (stripped)


im not rili fan of stripped versions, pero eto, inames!  parang nilulunod ako ng dalawang pogi

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6451 on: February 21, 2020, 06:26:42 AM »
Fiona Apple - Across The Universe
Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6452 on: February 21, 2020, 07:47:46 AM »
I Am The Highway (acoustic) - Chris Cornell
Online yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6453 on: February 21, 2020, 08:24:12 AM »
stripped mean it ni lauv and lany

nilalamon talaga ko ng dalawang pogi. sila nalang kaya istrip ko

Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6454 on: February 24, 2020, 02:14:10 PM »
State Of Love And Trust - Pearl Jam
Online Boxedking

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6455 on: February 24, 2020, 10:13:52 PM »
Vessels saka Divisions albums ng Starset.
Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6456 on: February 26, 2020, 08:23:29 AM »
The Beatles - You Won't See Me

so bago pa mainbento yung term na 'ghosting', may kanta na yung Beatles tungkol dun lol
Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6457 on: February 26, 2020, 08:58:07 AM »
Quote from: marzi on February 26, 2020, 08:23:29 AM
The Beatles - You Won't See Me

so bago pa mainbento yung term na 'ghosting', may kanta na yung Beatles tungkol dun lol

Hahaha O nga noh.

Nearly Lost You - Screaming Trees
Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6458 on: February 26, 2020, 10:54:41 AM »
^tapos ka na mag hardkuran?
Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6459 on: February 26, 2020, 01:09:16 PM »
Quote from: marzi on February 26, 2020, 10:54:41 AM
^tapos ka na mag hardkuran?

Dehins pa bro. Alternative lang muna para maalala dekada 90. hehe
Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6460 on: February 26, 2020, 02:25:34 PM »
^sunod na dyan Black Crowes - Hard to Handle
Offline queer_rocker

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6461 on: February 28, 2020, 09:56:29 AM »
the smiths - how soon is now
Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6462 on: March 03, 2020, 07:56:55 AM »
Back To School (mini maggit) - Deftones
Online yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6463 on: March 03, 2020, 09:54:58 AM »
Sign of the times. Harry styles

Offline red lights

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6464 on: March 03, 2020, 04:41:46 PM »


Prom - Sugarfree
Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6465 on: Yesterday at 08:45:23 AM »
Listen - Collective Soul
Online robinonibor

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6466 on: Yesterday at 11:03:20 AM »
Purple Rain
Offline red lights

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6467 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 AM »


Krus - Houndz

yung strat ni audie sa myx live! t@ngina!!!!
Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6468 on: Yesterday at 01:21:15 PM »
^t@ngina yung brand ng strat ni Audie sa MYX?
Offline red lights

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6469 on: Yesterday at 03:15:20 PM »
Quote from: marzi on Yesterday at 01:21:15 PM
^t@ngina yung brand ng strat ni Audie sa MYX?


:lol: bangis nung strat, medyo pigil yung angas at sigaw ng tone pero kinaya eh :lol:
Online Sardonyx

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6470 on: Yesterday at 06:30:53 PM »
Single coil ano???

next sana tele naman i-try nya...hehe
Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6471 on: Today at 06:37:40 AM »
s-s-s setup ano?

ganda nga timplahan. pati harmonics buo eh.

edit: sabay sumunod sa suggested play Slapshock - Agent Orange(Myx Live Performance)

t@ngina naman Jamir. 2020 na Agent Orange pa rin kinakanta mo?
Online mikebled

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6472 on: Today at 08:51:56 AM »
Yung Krus ok yung tone nya. Pero yung ibang tinugtog nila parang medyo manipis. Baka na-adjust na nya tone by the time na Krus na yung tutugtugin? Opinion and observation lang.

Unsung - Helmet
Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6473 on: Today at 08:57:50 AM »
^okay naman din yung timplahan sa Doble Kara. pero oo, di hamak na mas may body yung tone sa Krus.

BTT:

Daniel Padilla with Moira - Mabagal
