Are you on Twitter? Hell yeah, since 2007! We are @PhilMusic (http://twitter.com/philmusic) Follow Us!
what about sa Malaysia mga sir.? may alam po aku mga bilihan ? ngresearch kc ako sa internet pero parang konti lng ang choices...mg-work kc ako sa Malaysia pa-alis na sa Satthanks sa mga makaka-suggest
going to Vietnam, anyone know if there are places worth checking out there?
There's the Guitar Street in Ho Chi Minh City, full of stores on either side of the road that sell handcrafted guitars (mostly acoustics). As far as stores that carry the usual brand suspects (e.g. Fender, Gibson, etc.), there aren't any that I know of in Vietnam.https://tnhvietnam.xemzi.com/tw/spot/3362/guitar-street-hao-nam-hanoihttps://guitarchitecture.org/2010/07/19/guitar-street-in-ho-chi-minh-city-vietnam/
Where to find nice deals in shanghai for guitars and effects?=) near nanjing road? ThanksSent from my SM-J710GN using Tapatalk
finally got to do my pilgrimage to ochanomizu..haha
Bad Behavior has blocked 26743 access attempts in the last 7 days.
Page created in 0.09 seconds with 25 queries.