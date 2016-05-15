Where to find nice deals in shanghai for guitars and effects?=) near nanjing road? Thanks



Jingling ROad is pretty dead already, but Ishibashi is still there which I think is the only interesting shop there nowadays, Best Friend Music, World wide Music (under the basement of the mall linked to line 8 metro)Parsons and some small shops...but it isnt as bustling as before..as online retail is more popular now.Dorian Music Line 10 Jiangwan Stadium Station (THIS ONE IS LOADED WITH NICE STUFF)Hippie Music Line 3 Da bai shu station