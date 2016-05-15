 hulika
Offline joeshred

what about sa Malaysia mga sir.? may alam po aku mga bilihan ?
ngresearch kc ako sa internet pero parang konti lng ang choices...

mg-work kc ako sa Malaysia pa-alis na sa Sat
thanks sa mga makaka-suggest

Nung pumunta ako ng Kuala Lumpur Malaysia last year, may pinuntahan akong store. CK Music, mura naman sya.

125 Jalan Imbi
KL, Malaysia

walking distance sya sa mga malls of that area. Sa loob ng Mall na Lot 10 (ata ang pangalan) may mga music stores din. Pero di na ako nagtanung sa loob ng mall.
Offline darksyde_brianne

Ok sir thanx,,,penang ako,,mjo wla ako nakita sa queensbay mall,,sna makapunta ko KL,,Thanx sa info,,,
Offline skrumian

Saan ang mga gear stores sa Sydney CBD?
Online vantonilin

Nagwon/Nakwon Music Mall in Seoul South Korea





Parang Greenhills na puro musical instruments and pro audio equipment yung buong floor. :)
Offline gandydancer123

nice!
Offline shodawmoon

going to Vietnam, anyone know if there are places worth checking out there?
Offline throwinshapes

going to Vietnam, anyone know if there are places worth checking out there?

There's the Guitar Street in Ho Chi Minh City, full of stores on either side of the road that sell handcrafted guitars (mostly acoustics).

As far as stores that carry the usual brand suspects (e.g. Fender, Gibson, etc.), there aren't any that I know of in Vietnam.

https://tnhvietnam.xemzi.com/tw/spot/3362/guitar-street-hao-nam-hanoi
https://guitarchitecture.org/2010/07/19/guitar-street-in-ho-chi-minh-city-vietnam/
Offline shodawmoon

There's the Guitar Street in Ho Chi Minh City, full of stores on either side of the road that sell handcrafted guitars (mostly acoustics).

As far as stores that carry the usual brand suspects (e.g. Fender, Gibson, etc.), there aren't any that I know of in Vietnam.

https://tnhvietnam.xemzi.com/tw/spot/3362/guitar-street-hao-nam-hanoi
https://guitarchitecture.org/2010/07/19/guitar-street-in-ho-chi-minh-city-vietnam/
got it. Thanks man.
Offline rad_12

Birdland Musica - Civitavecchia, Italy. Selling bnew and secondhand items.
Offline rr

Where to find nice deals in shanghai for guitars and effects?=) near nanjing road? Thanks

Offline gandydancer123

Where to find nice deals in shanghai for guitars and effects?=) near nanjing road? Thanks

Sent from my SM-J710GN using Tapatalk

Jingling ROad is pretty dead already, but Ishibashi is still there which I think is the only interesting shop there nowadays, Best Friend Music, World wide Music (under the basement of the mall linked to line 8 metro)
Parsons and some small shops...but it isnt as bustling as before..as online retail is more popular now.

Dorian Music Line 10 Jiangwan  Stadium Station (THIS ONE IS LOADED WITH NICE STUFF)
Hippie Music Line 3 Da bai shu station
Offline rr

Hi! Going to sydney in 2 weeks. Any suggestions of places to visit with good selection of electric guitars. thanks!
Offline gandydancer123

ganda ng thread na ito!
Online guitaricci

Eto mga napuntahan ko na music stores sa Seattle:

Emerald City Guitars
The Guitar Store
Georgetown Music
American Music Seattle
Guitar Center


Offline gandydancer123

finally got to do my pilgrimage to ochanomizu..haha
Online dullFingers

finally got to do my pilgrimage to ochanomizu..haha

I'll do mine next month. Hehe
